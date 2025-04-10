COPA-DATA to showcase innovative energy solutions at EM-Power 2025 in Munich (FOTO)

    StartseiteAktienING Group AktieNachrichten zu ING Group
    Salzburg (ots) - Automation software supplier (https://www.copadata.com/en/)
    COPA-DATA will exhibit at EM-Power Europe 2025, the leading international
    exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions. Taking place
    from May 7-9, 2025 at Messe München, EM-POWER is a key event for stakeholders in
    the renewable energy sector. From booth B5.356, COPA-DATA will showcase its
    zenon software platform, an innovative automation tool for hybrid energy systems
    and substation digitalization.

    As the energy industry undergoes rapid transformation, companies are
    increasingly adopting hybrid infrastructures - combining traditional power
    generation with renewable energy assets such as solar, wind and battery storage.
    However, integrating a mix of new and existing assets from various manufacturers
    presents a challenge. To efficiently manage these evolving fleets, energy
    operators require centralized solutions. "zenon addresses this need by enabling
    real-time monitoring, automation and optimization, bridging the gap between
    legacy infrastructure and modern energy management", says Stefan Hufnagl ,
    Industry Specialist Energy at COPA-DATA Headquarters.

    Under the motto 'Empowering Grids and Prosumers,' EM-Power drives the
    transformation toward a flexible, digitalized smart grid, seamlessly integrating
    prosumers, e-mobility, and power-to-heat solutions into a sustainable energy
    future. From booth B5.356 at the event, the COPA-DATA team will demonstrate
    zenon's capabilities as an independent software solution for the optimized
    operation of large-scale renewable energy assets. This includes solar PV,
    battery energy storage systems (BESS), on- and offshore wind power as well as
    hybrid microgrids.

    Smart software for energy industry

    zenon offers an intelligent platform to tackle many of the current challenges of
    power generation and transmission. At EM-POWER 2025, COPA-DATA will demonstrate
    how its flexibility helps address workforce and skills shortages by enabling
    energy automation without the need for extensive software development expertise.
    What's more, the team will exhibit how vendor-independent architecture and
    support for over 300 communication protocols allows for integration of energy
    assets and ensures efficient data processing and optimization for operators.

    zenon also facilitates the transition from conventional to digitalized
    substations (https://www.copadata.com/en/industries/energy-infrastructure/energy
    -solutions/zenon-energy-automated-substations/) . With long-standing support for
    IEC 61850, the industry standard for digital substations, zenon enables
    operators to modernize their infrastructure by integrating conventional
