COPA-DATA to showcase innovative energy solutions at EM-Power 2025 in Munich (FOTO)

Salzburg (ots) - Automation software supplier (https://www.copadata.com/en/)

COPA-DATA will exhibit at EM-Power Europe 2025, the leading international

exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions. Taking place

from May 7-9, 2025 at Messe München, EM-POWER is a key event for stakeholders in

the renewable energy sector. From booth B5.356, COPA-DATA will showcase its

zenon software platform, an innovative automation tool for hybrid energy systems

and substation digitalization.



As the energy industry undergoes rapid transformation, companies are

increasingly adopting hybrid infrastructures - combining traditional power

generation with renewable energy assets such as solar, wind and battery storage.

However, integrating a mix of new and existing assets from various manufacturers

presents a challenge. To efficiently manage these evolving fleets, energy

operators require centralized solutions. "zenon addresses this need by enabling

real-time monitoring, automation and optimization, bridging the gap between

legacy infrastructure and modern energy management", says Stefan Hufnagl ,

Industry Specialist Energy at COPA-DATA Headquarters.





