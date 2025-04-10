COPA-DATA to showcase innovative energy solutions at EM-Power 2025 in Munich (FOTO)
Salzburg (ots) - Automation software supplier (https://www.copadata.com/en/)
COPA-DATA will exhibit at EM-Power Europe 2025, the leading international
exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions. Taking place
from May 7-9, 2025 at Messe München, EM-POWER is a key event for stakeholders in
the renewable energy sector. From booth B5.356, COPA-DATA will showcase its
zenon software platform, an innovative automation tool for hybrid energy systems
and substation digitalization.
As the energy industry undergoes rapid transformation, companies are
increasingly adopting hybrid infrastructures - combining traditional power
generation with renewable energy assets such as solar, wind and battery storage.
However, integrating a mix of new and existing assets from various manufacturers
presents a challenge. To efficiently manage these evolving fleets, energy
operators require centralized solutions. "zenon addresses this need by enabling
real-time monitoring, automation and optimization, bridging the gap between
legacy infrastructure and modern energy management", says Stefan Hufnagl ,
Industry Specialist Energy at COPA-DATA Headquarters.
Under the motto 'Empowering Grids and Prosumers,' EM-Power drives the
transformation toward a flexible, digitalized smart grid, seamlessly integrating
prosumers, e-mobility, and power-to-heat solutions into a sustainable energy
future. From booth B5.356 at the event, the COPA-DATA team will demonstrate
zenon's capabilities as an independent software solution for the optimized
operation of large-scale renewable energy assets. This includes solar PV,
battery energy storage systems (BESS), on- and offshore wind power as well as
hybrid microgrids.
Smart software for energy industry
zenon offers an intelligent platform to tackle many of the current challenges of
power generation and transmission. At EM-POWER 2025, COPA-DATA will demonstrate
how its flexibility helps address workforce and skills shortages by enabling
energy automation without the need for extensive software development expertise.
What's more, the team will exhibit how vendor-independent architecture and
support for over 300 communication protocols allows for integration of energy
assets and ensures efficient data processing and optimization for operators.
zenon also facilitates the transition from conventional to digitalized
substations (https://www.copadata.com/en/industries/energy-infrastructure/energy
-solutions/zenon-energy-automated-substations/) . With long-standing support for
IEC 61850, the industry standard for digital substations, zenon enables
operators to modernize their infrastructure by integrating conventional
