CureVac: 2024 Financial Results & Business Update Unveiled
CureVac is making strides in medical innovation, with promising studies and robust financial growth marking a transformative year.
Foto: Bernd Weißbrod - dpa
- CureVac completed enrollment for Part B of its Phase 1 glioblastoma study and anticipates data readout in H2 2025.
- The company received FDA clearance for a Phase 1 study of its precision immunotherapy targeting squamous non-small cell lung cancer, expected to start in H2 2025.
- CureVac invoiced a €10 million milestone payment following the initiation of a combined Phase 1/2 study for a seasonal influenza/COVID-19 vaccine, fully licensed to GSK.
- The company reported a cash position of €481.7 million as of December 31, 2024, ensuring a cash runway into 2028.
- CureVac's revenues for 2024 were €535.2 million, significantly up from €53.8 million in 2023, primarily due to a new licensing agreement with GSK.
- The operating profit for the full year 2024 was €177.7 million, a substantial improvement from an operating loss of €274.2 million in 2023.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at CureVac is on 21.05.2025.
The price of CureVac at the time of the news was 2,6910EUR and was down -1,07 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,6700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,78 % since publication.
-1,48 %
+6,40 %
-4,69 %
-31,20 %
-0,22 %
-83,28 %
-94,36 %
ISIN:NL0015436031WKN:A2P71U
