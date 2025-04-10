CureVac: 2024 Financial Results & Business Update Unveiled

CureVac completed enrollment for Part B of its Phase 1 glioblastoma study and anticipates data readout in H2 2025.

The company received FDA clearance for a Phase 1 study of its precision immunotherapy targeting squamous non-small cell lung cancer, expected to start in H2 2025.

CureVac invoiced a €10 million milestone payment following the initiation of a combined Phase 1/2 study for a seasonal influenza/COVID-19 vaccine, fully licensed to GSK.

The company reported a cash position of €481.7 million as of December 31, 2024, ensuring a cash runway into 2028.

CureVac's revenues for 2024 were €535.2 million, significantly up from €53.8 million in 2023, primarily due to a new licensing agreement with GSK.

The operating profit for the full year 2024 was €177.7 million, a substantial improvement from an operating loss of €274.2 million in 2023.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at CureVac is on 21.05.2025.

