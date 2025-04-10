    StartseiteAktienCureVac AktieNachrichten zu CureVac
    CureVac: 2024 Financial Results & Business Update Unveiled

    CureVac is making strides in medical innovation, with promising studies and robust financial growth marking a transformative year.

    Foto: Bernd Weißbrod - dpa
    • CureVac completed enrollment for Part B of its Phase 1 glioblastoma study and anticipates data readout in H2 2025.
    • The company received FDA clearance for a Phase 1 study of its precision immunotherapy targeting squamous non-small cell lung cancer, expected to start in H2 2025.
    • CureVac invoiced a €10 million milestone payment following the initiation of a combined Phase 1/2 study for a seasonal influenza/COVID-19 vaccine, fully licensed to GSK.
    • The company reported a cash position of €481.7 million as of December 31, 2024, ensuring a cash runway into 2028.
    • CureVac's revenues for 2024 were €535.2 million, significantly up from €53.8 million in 2023, primarily due to a new licensing agreement with GSK.
    • The operating profit for the full year 2024 was €177.7 million, a substantial improvement from an operating loss of €274.2 million in 2023.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at CureVac is on 21.05.2025.

    The price of CureVac at the time of the news was 2,6910EUR and was down -1,07 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,6700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,78 % since publication.


    ISIN:NL0015436031WKN:A2P71U





