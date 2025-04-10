DEKRA continues on a path of growth and transformation / Future-oriented business model ensures successful fiscal year 2024 (FOTO)
Stuttgart (ots) -
- Revenue and EBIT increased again in 2024, despite a volatile environment
- Number of core employees grew further
- DEKRA is very well positioned in its 100th anniversary year as it successfully
transforms from a traditional vehicle inspection provider into a leading
independent expert for digital and software-defined mobility
DEKRA remained on track in 2024, again growing its business in a volatile
economic and geopolitical environment. Global revenues increased by 4.7% to 4.29
billion euros, rising by 7% in the core business-excluding temporary work. EBIT
improved by 4.2% to 266 million euros, while EBITDA rose by 5.4% to 480.1
million euros. Moreover, DEKRA's core workforce grew by 800 employees to around
33,000. In total, some 48,000 experts work for the world's leading non-listed
testing, inspection, and certification organization.
"Thanks to our future-oriented business model, we were able to ensure robust
revenue and earnings growth in another year of substantial economic tensions.
The decision to focus on the key megatrends of Future Mobility, Sustainability,
Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence with our 'Strategy 2025' was
essential to our economic success in 2024," said DEKRA CEO Stan Zurkiewicz at
the company's Annual Press Conference at its headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany.
"Our people are our greatest asset. That is why we are proud to have continued
expanding DEKRA's core employee base in turbulent times like these," added DEKRA
CFO and Human Resources director Wolfgang Linsenmaier. "This is strong testimony
to the resilience of DEKRA's business model and our clear-cut ambitions going
forward."
Contact:
Marie Hertfelder
Phone +49.711.7861-1360
Fax +49.711.7861-741360
E-Mail: mailto: marie.hertfelder@dekra.com
DEKRA e.V.
Corporate Communications
Handwerkstraße 15
70565 Stuttgart, Germany
http://www.dekra.com/en/press-overview
