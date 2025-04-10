Verbio Gains as German Coalition Boosts Climate & Energy Security

The German coalition agreement aims to increase GHG quota targets and enhance fraud prevention in the biofuels market.

Bioenergy is recognized as essential for energy supply, climate protection, and domestic production resilience.

Verbio supports the coalition's commitment to alternative fuels, particularly biofuels, for medium-term vehicle fleet decarbonization.

The coalition's proposal for a green gas quota is seen as a significant step for integrating biogas across various sectors.

Verbio plans to produce renewable molecules for the chemical industry, contributing to sustainable materials policy and innovative low-carbon products.

The company emphasizes its role in transforming biomass into climate-friendly fuels and renewable products, aiming for ecological production and climate neutrality.

