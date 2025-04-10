Verbio Gains as German Coalition Boosts Climate & Energy Security
The German coalition agreement marks a pivotal moment in the journey towards a sustainable future. With a strong emphasis on biofuels, it underscores their vital role in energy supply and climate protection. Verbio stands firmly behind this initiative, championing alternative fuels and pioneering renewable solutions. This commitment paves the way for a greener tomorrow, fostering innovation and ecological resilience.
- The German coalition agreement aims to increase GHG quota targets and enhance fraud prevention in the biofuels market.
- Bioenergy is recognized as essential for energy supply, climate protection, and domestic production resilience.
- Verbio supports the coalition's commitment to alternative fuels, particularly biofuels, for medium-term vehicle fleet decarbonization.
- The coalition's proposal for a green gas quota is seen as a significant step for integrating biogas across various sectors.
- Verbio plans to produce renewable molecules for the chemical industry, contributing to sustainable materials policy and innovative low-carbon products.
- The company emphasizes its role in transforming biomass into climate-friendly fuels and renewable products, aiming for ecological production and climate neutrality.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report as of March 31, 2025 (Q3 2024/2025) / Analysts and Investors Earnings Call, at Verbio is on 13.05.2025.
The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 7,9875EUR and was down -3,68 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,0100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,28 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.387,55PKT (-4,32 %).
