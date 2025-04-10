FamiCord AG Surpasses 2024 Earnings with Vita 34 Boost, Early Figures Show

FamiCord AG significantly exceeded its earnings guidance for the 2024 financial year based on preliminary figures.

Preliminary revenue for 2024 amounted to EUR 82.2 million, with EBITDA reaching EUR 8.8 million.

The Management Board's guidance for 2024 expected revenue between EUR 81 million and EUR 88 million and EBITDA between EUR 6.5 million and EUR 8.0 million.

The deviation in earnings from the upper end of the guidance range is approximately 10 percent.

FamiCord AG, founded in Leipzig in 1997, is the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest worldwide, specializing in cryopreservation of stem cells.

The full 2024 annual report will be published on 30 April 2025.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Vita 34 is on 30.04.2025.

The price of Vita 34 at the time of the news was 4,0700EUR and was up +6,82 % compared with the previous day.





