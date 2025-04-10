    StartseiteAktienVita 34 AktieNachrichten zu Vita 34
    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    FamiCord AG Surpasses 2024 Earnings with Vita 34 Boost, Early Figures Show

    FamiCord AG, Europe's top cell bank, surpassed its 2024 earnings forecast, with revenue hitting EUR 82.2 million and EBITDA at EUR 8.8 million, outpacing expectations by nearly 10%.

    • FamiCord AG significantly exceeded its earnings guidance for the 2024 financial year based on preliminary figures.
    • Preliminary revenue for 2024 amounted to EUR 82.2 million, with EBITDA reaching EUR 8.8 million.
    • The Management Board's guidance for 2024 expected revenue between EUR 81 million and EUR 88 million and EBITDA between EUR 6.5 million and EUR 8.0 million.
    • The deviation in earnings from the upper end of the guidance range is approximately 10 percent.
    • FamiCord AG, founded in Leipzig in 1997, is the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest worldwide, specializing in cryopreservation of stem cells.
    • The full 2024 annual report will be published on 30 April 2025.

    The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Vita 34 is on 30.04.2025.

    The price of Vita 34 at the time of the news was 4,0700EUR and was up +6,82 % compared with the previous day.


    Vita 34

    +6,84 %
    -1,00 %
    -2,94 %
    -4,35 %
    -13,91 %
    -69,30 %
    -40,28 %
    +12,83 %
    -39,49 %
    ISIN:DE000A0BL849WKN:A0BL84





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    FamiCord AG Surpasses 2024 Earnings with Vita 34 Boost, Early Figures Show FamiCord AG, Europe's top cell bank, surpassed its 2024 earnings forecast, with revenue hitting EUR 82.2 million and EBITDA at EUR 8.8 million, outpacing expectations by nearly 10%.