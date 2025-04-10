SCHOTT Pharma Exceeds Market Expectations in Q2 2025

SCHOTT Pharma's preliminary Q2 2025 figures show revenues of EUR 252 million, a 10% year-over-year growth at constant currencies.

The expected EBITDA for Q2 2025 is EUR 72 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 28.6%.

These figures surpass market expectations, which were EUR 242 million in revenues, 4% growth, EUR 62 million EBITDA, and a 25.5% EBITDA margin.

The company maintains its full-year guidance for fiscal year 2025 as previously published in December 2024.

Detailed figures for the second quarter and first half of 2025 will be released on May 15, 2025.

The announcement is in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The next important date, The translation of "Halbjahresbericht (H1 2025)" to English is "Half-Year Report (H1 2025).", at SCHOTT Pharma is on 15.05.2025.

The price of SCHOTT Pharma at the time of the news was 20,700EUR and was down -4,17 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.100,44PKT (-6,23 %).





