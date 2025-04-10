SCHOTT Pharma Exceeds Market Expectations in Q2 2025
SCHOTT Pharma's Q2 2025 results reveal a 10% revenue growth, surpassing market forecasts and showcasing financial strength with a 28.6% EBITDA margin. More details are expected on May 15, 2025.
Foto: Martin Schutt - picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild
- SCHOTT Pharma's preliminary Q2 2025 figures show revenues of EUR 252 million, a 10% year-over-year growth at constant currencies.
- The expected EBITDA for Q2 2025 is EUR 72 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 28.6%.
- These figures surpass market expectations, which were EUR 242 million in revenues, 4% growth, EUR 62 million EBITDA, and a 25.5% EBITDA margin.
- The company maintains its full-year guidance for fiscal year 2025 as previously published in December 2024.
- Detailed figures for the second quarter and first half of 2025 will be released on May 15, 2025.
- The announcement is in compliance with Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
The next important date, The translation of "Halbjahresbericht (H1 2025)" to English is "Half-Year Report (H1 2025).", at SCHOTT Pharma is on 15.05.2025.
The price of SCHOTT Pharma at the time of the news was 20,700EUR and was down -4,17 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.100,44PKT (-6,23 %).
-2,55 %
-6,14 %
-12,84 %
-15,51 %
-45,95 %
-32,91 %
ISIN:DE000A3ENQ51WKN:A3ENQ5
