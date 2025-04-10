Hamborner REIT AG: Revamps Dividend Strategy
HAMBORNER REIT AG is reshaping its dividend strategy, opting for a more conservative payout ratio. Historically, the company has been generous, distributing an average of 76% of its annual FFO. For 2025, dividends are projected to range between €0.33 and €0.39 per share. The final decision will hinge on business performance, market conditions, and shareholder returns. Meanwhile, the 2024 dividend remains steady at €0.48 per share. These projections are subject to change, as they are based on current assumptions and market risks.
- HAMBORNER REIT AG has decided to adjust its dividend strategy, reducing the payout ratio to between 60% and 70% of the operating result (Funds from Operations, FFO) for the respective financial year.
- The company has historically distributed an average of around 76% of the annual FFO over the past ten years.
- Based on the forecasted operating result of €44.0 million to €46.0 million, the dividend for the 2025 financial year is expected to be between €0.33 and €0.39 per share.
- The final dividend proposal will be determined after reviewing the business figures for the year, considering the company and market situation, investment opportunities, dividend yield, and total return for shareholders.
- The dividend proposal for the 2024 financial year remains unchanged, with a proposed distribution of €0.48 per share.
- The announcement includes a disclaimer that forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which come with risks and uncertainties, and should not be taken as guarantees for future performance.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Hamborner REIT is on 17.04.2025.
The price of Hamborner REIT at the time of the news was 5,7350EUR and was down -1,71 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.193,19PKT (-5,61 %).
