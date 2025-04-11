Bormioli Pharma Boosts Gerresheimer's Revenue & Earnings Growth
Gerresheimer's Q1 2025 financial performance paints a picture of strategic growth amidst market challenges, driven by key acquisitions and poised for future expansion.
Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
- Gerresheimer's revenues increased by 11.6% to EUR 520.1 million in Q1 2025, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 13.1% to EUR 91.5 million, due to the acquisition of Bormioli Pharma.
- Organic revenues fell by 6.5% and adjusted EBITDA declined by 9.3% compared to Q1 2024, influenced by a revenue shift in the syringe business and lower demand for moulded glass in the cosmetics sector.
- The Plastics & Devices Division saw a 14.0% revenue increase to EUR 294.5 million, but organic revenues declined by 3.3% due to a shift in syringe business revenues.
- The Primary Packaging Glass Division's revenues rose by 9.0% to EUR 227.1 million, with organic revenues declining by 10.2% due to reduced demand in the cosmetics sector.
- Gerresheimer confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting organic revenue growth of 3-5% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 22%, driven by growth in biologics solutions and new production lines.
- Gerresheimer, with over 40 production sites globally, is a key provider of drug containment and delivery systems, generating EUR 2.4 billion in revenues in 2024 and employing around 13,400 people.
