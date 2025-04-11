Bormioli Pharma Boosts Gerresheimer's Revenue & Earnings Growth

Gerresheimer's revenues increased by 11.6% to EUR 520.1 million in Q1 2025, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 13.1% to EUR 91.5 million, due to the acquisition of Bormioli Pharma.

Organic revenues fell by 6.5% and adjusted EBITDA declined by 9.3% compared to Q1 2024, influenced by a revenue shift in the syringe business and lower demand for moulded glass in the cosmetics sector.

The Plastics & Devices Division saw a 14.0% revenue increase to EUR 294.5 million, but organic revenues declined by 3.3% due to a shift in syringe business revenues.

The Primary Packaging Glass Division's revenues rose by 9.0% to EUR 227.1 million, with organic revenues declining by 10.2% due to reduced demand in the cosmetics sector.

Gerresheimer confirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting organic revenue growth of 3-5% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 22%, driven by growth in biologics solutions and new production lines.

Gerresheimer, with over 40 production sites globally, is a key provider of drug containment and delivery systems, generating EUR 2.4 billion in revenues in 2024 and employing around 13,400 people.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Gerresheimer is on 11.04.2025.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.906,77PKT (-5,23 %).





