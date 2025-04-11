BP's 1Q25 Trading Statement: Key Insights Revealed!

BP's first quarter 2025 trading statement outlines current estimates and expectations, with final results to be published on April 29, 2025.

Reported upstream production is expected to be lower compared to the previous quarter, with slight increases in oil production and decreases in gas & low carbon energy due to divestments in Egypt and Trinidad.

Gas & low carbon energy segment realizations are expected to be flat, with weak gas marketing and trading results. Oil production & operations segment realizations are also expected to be flat.

Customers & products segment results are anticipated to be impacted by lower costs, stronger midstream performance, and stronger refining margins, but offset by seasonally lower volumes.

Net debt is expected to increase by around $4 billion due to working capital build, with an underlying effective tax rate of approximately 50%.

Brent crude averaged $75.73/bbl and US gas Henry Hub averaged $3.65/mmBtu in the first quarter of 2025, with BP's refining marker margin averaging $15.2/bbl.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at BP is on 05.05.2025.

The price of BP at the time of the news was 4,0400EUR and was up +2,40 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,9805EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,47 % since publication.





