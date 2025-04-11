    StartseiteAktienGerresheimer AktieNachrichten zu Gerresheimer

    Bormioli Pharma boosts revenues and earnings

    Düsseldorf (ots) -

    - Revenues +11.6%, Adjusted EBITDA +13.1%
    - Organic development compared to pro forma figures Q1 2024: revenues -6.5%,
    adjusted EBITDA -9.3%
    - Q1 significantly influenced by revenue shift in syringe business
    - Guidance 2025 confirmed: organic revenue growth of 3-5% and adjusted EBITDA
    margin of 22%

    Gerresheimer, an innovative systems and solutions provider and global partner
    for the pharma, biotech and cosmetics industries, recorded a jump in revenues
    and earnings due to the first-time consolidation of Bormioli Pharma, which was
    acquired in 2024. Revenues in the first quarter of 2025 rose by 11.6% to EUR
    520.1 million (Q1 2024: EUR 466.1 million), while adjusted EBITDA increased by
    13.1% to EUR 91.5 million (Q1 2024: EUR 80.9 million). The organic development
    compared to the pro forma figures for the prior-year quarter reflects a shift in
    revenues in the syringe business and subdued demand for moulded glass especially
    from the cosmetics sector. In organic terms, revenues fell by 6.5% in the first
    quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024, while adjusted EBITDA
    declined by 9.3%. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.6% (Q1 2024: 17.4%). Based
    on existing contracts with further production ramp-ups in the course of the year
    and the good order intake from the first quarter of 2025, Gerresheimer confirms
    its guidance for the financial year 2025. The Group, including Bormioli Pharma,
    expects organic revenue growth of 3-5% compared to the combined pro forma
    figures for 2024. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to improve further to
    around 22%.

    "With the acquisition of Bormioli Pharma, we have significantly strengthened our
    market position and reached a whole new dimension in revenue and earnings,"
    explains Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "We will continue our
    profitable growth also on an organic basis from the second quarter onwards.
    Among other things, syringe revenues will contribute to this, which we now
    expect in the second and third quarter. The main growth drivers in 2025 will be
    our high value solutions for biologics and the start-up of new production lines
    from our growth projects."

    Plastics & Devices: Sustained high demand, but shift in revenues

    The Plastics & Devices Division generated revenues of EUR 294.5 million in the
    first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2024: EUR 258.4 million). In absolute terms, revenues
    increased by 14.0% due to the inclusion of Bormioli Pharma. In organic terms,
    revenues declined by 3.3% compared to the pro forma figures for Q1 2024. The
     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Gerresheimer Aktie

    Die Gerresheimer Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von 0,00 % und einem Kurs von 54,45 auf Tradegate (11. April 2025, 09:08 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Gerresheimer Aktie um -8,45 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -27,67 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Gerresheimer bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 1,87 Mrd..

    Gerresheimer zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,2500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2700 %.

    Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 110,00EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 100,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 113,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +85,19 %/+109,26 % bedeutet.

