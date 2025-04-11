Bormioli Pharma boosts revenues and earnings

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Gerresheimer Aktie Die Gerresheimer Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von 0,00 % und einem Kurs von 54,45 auf Tradegate (11. April 2025, 09:08 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Gerresheimer Aktie um -8,45 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -27,67 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Gerresheimer bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 1,87 Mrd.. Gerresheimer zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,2500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2700 %. Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 110,00EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 100,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 113,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +85,19 %/+109,26 % bedeutet.

Düsseldorf (ots) -- Revenues +11.6%, Adjusted EBITDA +13.1%- Organic development compared to pro forma figures Q1 2024: revenues -6.5%,adjusted EBITDA -9.3%- Q1 significantly influenced by revenue shift in syringe business- Guidance 2025 confirmed: organic revenue growth of 3-5% and adjusted EBITDAmargin of 22%Gerresheimer, an innovative systems and solutions provider and global partnerfor the pharma, biotech and cosmetics industries, recorded a jump in revenuesand earnings due to the first-time consolidation of Bormioli Pharma, which wasacquired in 2024. Revenues in the first quarter of 2025 rose by 11.6% to EUR520.1 million (Q1 2024: EUR 466.1 million), while adjusted EBITDA increased by13.1% to EUR 91.5 million (Q1 2024: EUR 80.9 million). The organic developmentcompared to the pro forma figures for the prior-year quarter reflects a shift inrevenues in the syringe business and subdued demand for moulded glass especiallyfrom the cosmetics sector. In organic terms, revenues fell by 6.5% in the firstquarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024, while adjusted EBITDAdeclined by 9.3%. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.6% (Q1 2024: 17.4%). Basedon existing contracts with further production ramp-ups in the course of the yearand the good order intake from the first quarter of 2025, Gerresheimer confirmsits guidance for the financial year 2025. The Group, including Bormioli Pharma,expects organic revenue growth of 3-5% compared to the combined pro formafigures for 2024. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to improve further toaround 22%."With the acquisition of Bormioli Pharma, we have significantly strengthened ourmarket position and reached a whole new dimension in revenue and earnings,"explains Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "We will continue ourprofitable growth also on an organic basis from the second quarter onwards.Among other things, syringe revenues will contribute to this, which we nowexpect in the second and third quarter. The main growth drivers in 2025 will beour high value solutions for biologics and the start-up of new production linesfrom our growth projects."Plastics & Devices: Sustained high demand, but shift in revenuesThe Plastics & Devices Division generated revenues of EUR 294.5 million in thefirst quarter of 2025 (Q1 2024: EUR 258.4 million). In absolute terms, revenuesincreased by 14.0% due to the inclusion of Bormioli Pharma. In organic terms,revenues declined by 3.3% compared to the pro forma figures for Q1 2024. The