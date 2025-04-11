Flexible demand
The solution to increase energy affordability, industrial competitiveness and resilience
Brussels, Belgium (ots) - Every European country faces mounting challenges in
energy affordability, industrial competitiveness, and the cost-effective
integration of increasing variable renewable energy sources, solutions that
maximise efficiency and resilience are more critical than ever. Rising energy
costs are straining households, industries are seeking ways to remain
competitive in a high-energy-price environment, and power grids are experiencing
growing congestion due to the rapid deployment of renewables.
Demand-side flexibility (DSF) offers a transformative solution to these
challenges. By enabling buildings, electric vehicles, and industrial processes
to adjust their energy consumption in response to grid needs, DSF can enhance
energy affordability, reduce system costs, and support businesses in optimising
their energy use. The full activation of flexible demand can provide significant
benefits, including EUR29.1 billion[1] cost savings from avoided investments in
grid reinforcements, reduce renewable energy curtailment by 15.5 TWh (a
reduction of 61%), and lower energy bills of EUR71 billion/year for European
consumers.
energy affordability, industrial competitiveness, and the cost-effective
integration of increasing variable renewable energy sources, solutions that
maximise efficiency and resilience are more critical than ever. Rising energy
costs are straining households, industries are seeking ways to remain
competitive in a high-energy-price environment, and power grids are experiencing
growing congestion due to the rapid deployment of renewables.
Demand-side flexibility (DSF) offers a transformative solution to these
challenges. By enabling buildings, electric vehicles, and industrial processes
to adjust their energy consumption in response to grid needs, DSF can enhance
energy affordability, reduce system costs, and support businesses in optimising
their energy use. The full activation of flexible demand can provide significant
benefits, including EUR29.1 billion[1] cost savings from avoided investments in
grid reinforcements, reduce renewable energy curtailment by 15.5 TWh (a
reduction of 61%), and lower energy bills of EUR71 billion/year for European
consumers.
In all EU Member States, several leading companies in the Flexible Demand
Management Industry (FDMI) are already delivering solutions that empower
businesses and consumers to benefit from DSF. These companies provide advanced
technologies and services that enable flexible energy consumption, offering
tangible benefits for the economy and the energy transition.
EU legislation already requires Member States to implement demand-side
flexibility to address these pressing energy challenges. However, despite clear
legal provisions, implementation remains uneven across Europe. Many Member
States have yet to leverage the potential of DSF, leaving valuable cost savings
and grid stability benefits untapped.
To support policymakers and stakeholders in accelerating DSF implementation,
smartEn, the European association of the FDMI, has developed a guidebook,
Implementing EU laws: A guide to activate demand-side flexibility in the EU 27
Member States (https://smarten.eu/reports/implementing-eu-laws-a-guide-to-activa
te-demand-side-flexibility-in-the-eu-27-member-states-2/) . This guidebook
identifies the seven main barriers hindering DSF deployment and provides clear,
actionable recommendations for overcoming them. By following these best
practices, Member States can unlock the full potential of demand-side
flexibility, ensuring a cleaner, more resilient, and cost-effective energy
future.
smartEn stands ready to collaborate with national governments, regulators, and
industry leaders to turn existing EU regulations into real-world benefits. Now
is the time to activate demand-side flexibility and drive meaningful progress
toward Europe's energy and climate goals.
Download the report (https://smarten.eu/reports/implementing-eu-laws-a-guide-to-
activate-demand-side-flexibility-in-the-eu-27-member-states-2/) .
[1] https://ots.de/q1RYiI
Contact:
Anna Sylikou
Senior Communications Officer
mailto:anna.sylikou@smarten.eu
+32 (0)491 300 392 (ENG speaker)
Nanna Moe
Senior Communications & Events Manager
mailto:nanna.moe@smarten.eu
+32 (0)492 669 268 (ENG speaker)
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179267/6010984
OTS: smartEn - Smart Energy Europe
Management Industry (FDMI) are already delivering solutions that empower
businesses and consumers to benefit from DSF. These companies provide advanced
technologies and services that enable flexible energy consumption, offering
tangible benefits for the economy and the energy transition.
EU legislation already requires Member States to implement demand-side
flexibility to address these pressing energy challenges. However, despite clear
legal provisions, implementation remains uneven across Europe. Many Member
States have yet to leverage the potential of DSF, leaving valuable cost savings
and grid stability benefits untapped.
To support policymakers and stakeholders in accelerating DSF implementation,
smartEn, the European association of the FDMI, has developed a guidebook,
Implementing EU laws: A guide to activate demand-side flexibility in the EU 27
Member States (https://smarten.eu/reports/implementing-eu-laws-a-guide-to-activa
te-demand-side-flexibility-in-the-eu-27-member-states-2/) . This guidebook
identifies the seven main barriers hindering DSF deployment and provides clear,
actionable recommendations for overcoming them. By following these best
practices, Member States can unlock the full potential of demand-side
flexibility, ensuring a cleaner, more resilient, and cost-effective energy
future.
smartEn stands ready to collaborate with national governments, regulators, and
industry leaders to turn existing EU regulations into real-world benefits. Now
is the time to activate demand-side flexibility and drive meaningful progress
toward Europe's energy and climate goals.
Download the report (https://smarten.eu/reports/implementing-eu-laws-a-guide-to-
activate-demand-side-flexibility-in-the-eu-27-member-states-2/) .
[1] https://ots.de/q1RYiI
Contact:
Anna Sylikou
Senior Communications Officer
mailto:anna.sylikou@smarten.eu
+32 (0)491 300 392 (ENG speaker)
Nanna Moe
Senior Communications & Events Manager
mailto:nanna.moe@smarten.eu
+32 (0)492 669 268 (ENG speaker)
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179267/6010984
OTS: smartEn - Smart Energy Europe
Autor folgen