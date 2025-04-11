The solution to increase energy affordability, industrial competitiveness and resilience

    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht

    Brussels, Belgium (ots) - Every European country faces mounting challenges in
    energy affordability, industrial competitiveness, and the cost-effective
    integration of increasing variable renewable energy sources, solutions that
    maximise efficiency and resilience are more critical than ever. Rising energy
    costs are straining households, industries are seeking ways to remain
    competitive in a high-energy-price environment, and power grids are experiencing
    growing congestion due to the rapid deployment of renewables.

    Demand-side flexibility (DSF) offers a transformative solution to these
    challenges. By enabling buildings, electric vehicles, and industrial processes
    to adjust their energy consumption in response to grid needs, DSF can enhance
    energy affordability, reduce system costs, and support businesses in optimising
    their energy use. The full activation of flexible demand can provide significant
    benefits, including EUR29.1 billion[1] cost savings from avoided investments in
    grid reinforcements, reduce renewable energy curtailment by 15.5 TWh (a
    reduction of 61%), and lower energy bills of EUR71 billion/year for European
    consumers.

    In all EU Member States, several leading companies in the Flexible Demand
    Management Industry (FDMI) are already delivering solutions that empower
    businesses and consumers to benefit from DSF. These companies provide advanced
    technologies and services that enable flexible energy consumption, offering
    tangible benefits for the economy and the energy transition.

    EU legislation already requires Member States to implement demand-side
    flexibility to address these pressing energy challenges. However, despite clear
    legal provisions, implementation remains uneven across Europe. Many Member
    States have yet to leverage the potential of DSF, leaving valuable cost savings
    and grid stability benefits untapped.

    To support policymakers and stakeholders in accelerating DSF implementation,
    smartEn, the European association of the FDMI, has developed a guidebook,
    Implementing EU laws: A guide to activate demand-side flexibility in the EU 27
    Member States (https://smarten.eu/reports/implementing-eu-laws-a-guide-to-activa
    te-demand-side-flexibility-in-the-eu-27-member-states-2/) . This guidebook
    identifies the seven main barriers hindering DSF deployment and provides clear,
    actionable recommendations for overcoming them. By following these best
    practices, Member States can unlock the full potential of demand-side
    flexibility, ensuring a cleaner, more resilient, and cost-effective energy
    future.

    smartEn stands ready to collaborate with national governments, regulators, and
    industry leaders to turn existing EU regulations into real-world benefits. Now
    is the time to activate demand-side flexibility and drive meaningful progress
    toward Europe's energy and climate goals.

    Download the report (https://smarten.eu/reports/implementing-eu-laws-a-guide-to-
    activate-demand-side-flexibility-in-the-eu-27-member-states-2/) .

    [1] https://ots.de/q1RYiI

