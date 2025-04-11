The solution to increase energy affordability, industrial competitiveness and resilience

Brussels, Belgium (ots) - Every European country faces mounting challenges in

energy affordability, industrial competitiveness, and the cost-effective

integration of increasing variable renewable energy sources, solutions that

maximise efficiency and resilience are more critical than ever. Rising energy

costs are straining households, industries are seeking ways to remain

competitive in a high-energy-price environment, and power grids are experiencing

growing congestion due to the rapid deployment of renewables.



Demand-side flexibility (DSF) offers a transformative solution to these

challenges. By enabling buildings, electric vehicles, and industrial processes

to adjust their energy consumption in response to grid needs, DSF can enhance

energy affordability, reduce system costs, and support businesses in optimising

their energy use. The full activation of flexible demand can provide significant

benefits, including EUR29.1 billion[1] cost savings from avoided investments in

grid reinforcements, reduce renewable energy curtailment by 15.5 TWh (a

reduction of 61%), and lower energy bills of EUR71 billion/year for European

consumers.





In all EU Member States, several leading companies in the Flexible Demand

Management Industry (FDMI) are already delivering solutions that empower

businesses and consumers to benefit from DSF. These companies provide advanced

technologies and services that enable flexible energy consumption, offering

tangible benefits for the economy and the energy transition.



EU legislation already requires Member States to implement demand-side

flexibility to address these pressing energy challenges. However, despite clear

legal provisions, implementation remains uneven across Europe. Many Member

States have yet to leverage the potential of DSF, leaving valuable cost savings

and grid stability benefits untapped.



To support policymakers and stakeholders in accelerating DSF implementation,

smartEn, the European association of the FDMI, has developed a guidebook,

Implementing EU laws: A guide to activate demand-side flexibility in the EU 27

Member States (https://smarten.eu/reports/implementing-eu-laws-a-guide-to-activa

te-demand-side-flexibility-in-the-eu-27-member-states-2/) . This guidebook

identifies the seven main barriers hindering DSF deployment and provides clear,

actionable recommendations for overcoming them. By following these best

practices, Member States can unlock the full potential of demand-side

flexibility, ensuring a cleaner, more resilient, and cost-effective energy

future.



smartEn stands ready to collaborate with national governments, regulators, and

industry leaders to turn existing EU regulations into real-world benefits. Now

is the time to activate demand-side flexibility and drive meaningful progress

toward Europe's energy and climate goals.



Download the report (https://smarten.eu/reports/implementing-eu-laws-a-guide-to-

activate-demand-side-flexibility-in-the-eu-27-member-states-2/) .



[1] https://ots.de/q1RYiI



