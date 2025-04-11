Grammer Q1 2025 Earnings Soar Above Last Year's Levels
GRAMMER AG's Q1 2025 results reflect a strategic triumph, with earnings climbing significantly, driven by effective restructuring, despite slight revenue dips and looming geopolitical challenges.
- GRAMMER AG's earnings in Q1 2025 significantly improved compared to the previous year, with operating EBIT rising to EUR 23.9 million from EUR 9.4 million in Q1 2024.
- Group revenues for Q1 2025 were EUR 487.4 million, slightly down from EUR 498.6 million in Q1 2024.
- The positive earnings development is attributed to restructuring measures under the Top 10 program, including capacity adjustments in the EMEA region and a restructuring agreement for the Amberg sites.
- GRAMMER AG's Executive Board maintains its full-year guidance for 2025, expecting revenue of approximately EUR 1.9 billion and operating EBIT of around EUR 60 million.
- The outlook for 2025 is heavily dependent on geopolitical developments, with potential risks from trade policy uncertainties and US tariffs impacting the automotive industry.
- The quarterly statement for Q1 2025 is scheduled for publication on April 29, 2025.
