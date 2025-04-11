Grammer Q1 2025 Earnings Soar Above Last Year's Levels

GRAMMER AG's earnings in Q1 2025 significantly improved compared to the previous year, with operating EBIT rising to EUR 23.9 million from EUR 9.4 million in Q1 2024.

Group revenues for Q1 2025 were EUR 487.4 million, slightly down from EUR 498.6 million in Q1 2024.

The positive earnings development is attributed to restructuring measures under the Top 10 program, including capacity adjustments in the EMEA region and a restructuring agreement for the Amberg sites.

GRAMMER AG's Executive Board maintains its full-year guidance for 2025, expecting revenue of approximately EUR 1.9 billion and operating EBIT of around EUR 60 million.

The outlook for 2025 is heavily dependent on geopolitical developments, with potential risks from trade policy uncertainties and US tariffs impacting the automotive industry.

The quarterly statement for Q1 2025 is scheduled for publication on April 29, 2025.

The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 6,6250EUR and was up +9,96 % compared with the previous day.






