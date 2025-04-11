Delivery Hero Boosts Legal Reserves, Updates 2024 EBITDA Forecast

Delivery Hero SE increases provisions for legal risks due to a court decision in Italy regarding the reclassification of delivery riders.

The company has increased provisions by EUR 183 million to cover potential social security contributions, interests, and fines for its Italian subsidiary Glovo.

The total provision for legal risks related to the reclassification of Glovo’s rider fleet in Italy amounts to EUR 253 million.

The adjusted EBITDA for FY 2024 is now expected to be EUR 693 million, down from the previously disclosed EUR 750 million.

Delivery Hero confirms that all other preliminary results for FY 2024 remain unchanged and the guidance for FY 2025 is also unchanged.

The company refers to its 2023 Annual Report for the definition of adjusted EBITDA and related information.

