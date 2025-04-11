Cherry SE Reveals 2024 Asset Impairment & EBITDA Update
Cherry SE's financial landscape shifts with EUR 28.6 million in asset impairments, reshaping its fiscal outlook for 2024.
Foto: Cherry SE
- Cherry SE has recognized asset impairments totaling EUR 28.6 million for fiscal year 2024.
- The impairments include EUR 7.9 million related to goodwill, EUR 15.8 million related to other non-current assets, and EUR 4.9 million related to inventory.
- The inventory write-down fully impacts the adjusted EBITDA margin.
- The preliminary adjusted EBITDA margin is now approximately -6.3%, down from the previous -2.0%.
- The announcement was made by Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Management Board.
- Cherry SE is listed on the Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) and other exchanges in Germany.
The next important date, Analyst event, at Cherry is on 30.04.2025.
The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,7360EUR and was up +2,79 % compared with the previous day.
