Cherry SE Reveals 2024 Asset Impairment & EBITDA Update

Cherry SE has recognized asset impairments totaling EUR 28.6 million for fiscal year 2024.

The impairments include EUR 7.9 million related to goodwill, EUR 15.8 million related to other non-current assets, and EUR 4.9 million related to inventory.

The inventory write-down fully impacts the adjusted EBITDA margin.

The preliminary adjusted EBITDA margin is now approximately -6.3%, down from the previous -2.0%.

The announcement was made by Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Management Board.

Cherry SE is listed on the Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) and other exchanges in Germany.

