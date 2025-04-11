69 0 Kommentare Meyer Burger Reveals 2024 Financials, Annual Report Due May 2025

Meyer Burger Technology AG is navigating turbulent financial waters as it unveils its preliminary figures for 2024. With sales at CHF 69.6 million and a negative EBITDA of CHF 210.4 million, the company faces significant challenges. Amidst these figures, Meyer Burger is actively pursuing strategic mergers and acquisitions to stabilize its future. The annual report, now due by May 2025, reflects a strategic pause granted by SIX Exchange Regulation. As the company treads carefully, it acknowledges the uncertainties that lie ahead in its financial journey.

Meyer Burger Technology AG announced preliminary financial figures for fiscal year 2024, reporting consolidated sales of CHF 69.6 million and a negative EBITDA of CHF 210.4 million.

The company plans to publish its annual report by the end of May 2025, with an extension approved by SIX Exchange Regulation.

Meyer Burger is engaged in a strategic M&A process, seeking fully financed binding proposals while relying on bridge financing for short-term liquidity needs.

The preliminary financial figures are unaudited and subject to change, with key figures like EBIT and net loss not yet reportable due to uncertainties.

SIX Exchange Regulation has allowed Meyer Burger to delay the publication of its annual report until May 31, 2025, with conditions including potential suspension of trading if the deadline is not met.

The announcement includes forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, and it is not an offer to sell or solicit securities.





wO Newsflash

