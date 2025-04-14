    StartseiteAktienBurkhalter Holding AktieNachrichten zu Burkhalter Holding
    53 Aufrufe 53 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Burkhalter Group Shines with Stellar 2024 Financial Results!

    In 2024, the Burkhalter Group soared to new heights with impressive financial growth and strategic expansions, setting the stage for continued success in the building technology sector.

    • The Burkhalter Group achieved excellent financial results in 2024, with increases in key figures: earnings per share up by 8.9%, EBIT by 7.5%, Group profit by 10.2%, and sales by 5.3%.
    • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of CHF 4.85 per share, half from profit and half from statutory reserves.
    • The company acquired four companies in 2024 and founded two new ones, as part of its strategy to gain market share in building technology services.
    • The Burkhalter Group contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through building renovations and energy efficiency initiatives, aligning with Switzerland's Energy Strategy 2050.
    • The management is confident in moderately increasing earnings per share in 2025, supported by high demand for building technology services and ongoing construction activity.
    • The company emphasizes the importance of its employees for sustainable success and expresses gratitude for their dedication.


    Burkhalter Holding

    +0,26 %
    +9,15 %
    +8,24 %
    +16,67 %
    +14,16 %
    +59,70 %
    +94,83 %
    +22,96 %
    ISIN:CH0212255803WKN:A1WZP3





    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Burkhalter Group Shines with Stellar 2024 Financial Results! In 2024, the Burkhalter Group soared to new heights with impressive financial growth and strategic expansions, setting the stage for continued success in the building technology sector.