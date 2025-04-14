Mutares Sells 910K Steyr Motors Shares, Cuts Stake to 40.1%.

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA successfully placed 910,000 shares of Steyr Motors AG, reducing its shareholding to 40.1%.

The transaction generated gross proceeds of EUR 30.9 million and was conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

The placement increased the free float of Steyr Motors AG, improving liquidity and making the stock more attractive to investors.

Mutares remains a significant shareholder in Steyr Motors with a 40.1% stake and is subject to a 180-day lock-up period.

Steyr Motors is positioned for strong growth with a solid order backlog of nearly EUR 200 million and targets an EBIT margin above 20%.

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA is a private equity holding company with expected consolidated revenues of EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht 2024" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report 2024.", at mutares is on 29.04.2025.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 32,40EUR and was up +0,78 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,43EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,08 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.686,33PKT (+2,69 %).





