Almonty Industries Inc (von GBC AG): Buy

Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc - from GBC AG
14.04.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Classification of GBC AG to Almonty Industries Inc
Company Name: Almonty Industries Inc ISIN: CA0203981034
Reason for the research: Research Report (Initial Coverage) Recommendation: Buy
Target price: 4.20 EUR
Target price on sight of: 31.12.2025
Last rating change:
Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker
Anchoring the West's Critical Mineral Supply Chain
Almonty Industries Inc. presents a compelling investment case as a vertically integrated supplier of tungsten and molybdenum, strategically positioned to become a dominant non-Chinese source of
critical minerals. Anchored by its flagship Sangdong Mine in South Korea-poised to become one of the largest tungsten mines outside of China, Almonty is entering a transformational growth phase
that aligns with global imperatives to secure resilient and geopolitically aligned supply chains.
Following years of disciplined capital deployment and strategic asset acquisition, the company is advancing into production with a clearly defined, multi-phase development roadmap. The Sangdong
Mine alone is expected to underpin Almonty's long-term cash flows, with over 90 years of mine life, superior ore grades, and projected operating costs in the lowest global quartile. The inclusion
of downstream oxide processing and molybdenum extraction further enhances the project's value proposition, enabling Almonty to move up the value chain while capturing market premiums from
technology and defense sectors.
Almonty also benefits from a diversified European base with its high-grade Panasqueira Mine in Portugal, an operation with over a century of production history and stable cash flow generation. The
company's Spanish assets, including the tailings-focused Los Santos Mine and the development-stage Valtreixal Project, offer low-capex growth and strategic optionality to expand European
output.
Almonty is uniquely situated at the intersection of supply security and industrial demand growth, with tungsten's role in semiconductors, aerospace, and EVs becoming increasingly critical. As Western economies implement policies to reduce reliance on Chinese materials, Almonty stands out as a scalable, conflict-free alternative with jurisdictional credibility, integrated operations, and multi-decade resource depth.
We initiate coverage with a Buy rating and set a target price of CAD 4.20, implying more than 100% upside from the current share price of CAD 2.06. Our valuation reflects the anticipated earnings
inflection point as Sangdong transitions into production in late 2025, complemented by the high-margin contribution from the planned downstream oxide facility and steady cash flow from the
Panasqueira Mine. Additional optionality comes from the reactivation of Los Santos and development of Valtreixal. We believe Almonty is attractively positioned on a risk-adjusted basis for
investors seeking long-term exposure to the Western realignment of critical raw material supply chains.
You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32230.pdf
Completion: 11.04.2025 (9:45 a.m.)
First distribution: 14.04.2025 (8:00 a.m.)
°
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Almonty Industries Aktie
Die Almonty Industries Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,96 % und einem Kurs von 1,352 auf Tradegate (14. April 2025, 07:53 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Almonty Industries Aktie um +5,23 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +43,70 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Almonty Industries bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 383,96 Mio..
Analyst: GBC
