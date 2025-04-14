    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    Opoura gears up for the solar and battery boom with advanced monitoring and control software (FOTO)

    Silkeborg, Denmark (ots) - As solar PV is projected to become the leading
    renewable energy source by 2030, Opoura (formerly SCADA International) is
    accelerating its solar ambitions with new advanced software for solar PV and
    Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

    According to the International Energy Agency's Renewables 2024 report
    (https://www.iea.org/reports/renewables-2024) , solar PV will become the world's
    largest renewable energy source by the end of this decade. But growth brings new
    challenges. Rising wind and solar generation levels are leading to increased
    curtailment, highlighting the need for greater grid flexibility. This is where
    Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) come into play - capturing excess energy
    when supply is high and releasing it when demand rises, helping to stabilize the
    grid and make better use of renewable power.

    The added complexity of grid stability requires software that can reliably
    manage and control BESS and meet new market demands like frequency control and
    load management.

    Opoura, formerly SCADA International, is known for its impressive track record
    in delivering control and software in the wind industry, but has significantly
    expanded its software capabilities within solar and battery in recent years to
    meet the new demand among customers.

    With a sharpened focus and a new brand identity, Opoura now delivers a broader
    range of expertise, spanning software, hardware, and consulting, to support
    asset owners and operators in navigating an increasingly complex energy
    landscape. At the same time, the company's OneView® platform has been enhanced
    with new features designed to optimize hybrid asset performance, providing a
    clear path to improved monitoring, control, and operational efficiency.

    Meet Opoura at Intersolar Europe 2025

    Visitors to Intersolar Europe in Munich can connect with Opoura's team of
    specialists at booth C5.440 to explore the company's extended offerings and
    learn more about its expertise and extensive experience in hybrid power control.
    Whether the topic is solar PV monitoring, BESS integration, or the intersection
    between the two, the team is ready to share insights and discuss real-world
    challenges and solutions.

    Stop by on May 7-9, 2025, for engaging conversations about monitoring and
    reporting, ancillary services, grid integration, data enrichment, Park &
    Portfolio SCADA, BESS integration, and hybrid power optimization.

    About Opoura

    Opoura may be a new name, but it carries a long legacy. Founded initially as
    SCADA International in 2006, the company underwent a strategic transformation in
    late 2024, bringing together the strengths of former Sweet Geeks, Next Consult,
    and Quantec Systems under one unified brand. Today, Opoura combines Nordic
    renewable heritage with a strong presence in North America and Europe, offering
    decades of hands-on expertise in software, hardware, and consulting.

    With a renewed purpose and an expanded team, Opoura is committed to enabling
    customers to connect, control, and commercialize their assets in an increasingly
    electrified energy landscape. Ultimately, they help their customers make more
    informed decisions, optimize their performance, and ignite the potential of
    energy transition in a smart way.

    For more information, please visit https://opoura.com/

    Contact

    Kasia Kandulski Lindegaard
    Senior Director Group Marketing & Business Innovation
    mailto:kkl@opoura.com
    +45 6058 0661

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179303/6012455
    OTS: Opoura




