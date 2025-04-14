Opoura gears up for the solar and battery boom with advanced monitoring and control software (FOTO)

Silkeborg, Denmark (ots) - As solar PV is projected to become the leading

renewable energy source by 2030, Opoura (formerly SCADA International) is

accelerating its solar ambitions with new advanced software for solar PV and

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).



According to the International Energy Agency's Renewables 2024 report

(https://www.iea.org/reports/renewables-2024) , solar PV will become the world's

largest renewable energy source by the end of this decade. But growth brings new

challenges. Rising wind and solar generation levels are leading to increased

curtailment, highlighting the need for greater grid flexibility. This is where

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) come into play - capturing excess energy

when supply is high and releasing it when demand rises, helping to stabilize the

grid and make better use of renewable power.





The added complexity of grid stability requires software that can reliably

manage and control BESS and meet new market demands like frequency control and

load management.



Opoura, formerly SCADA International, is known for its impressive track record

in delivering control and software in the wind industry, but has significantly

expanded its software capabilities within solar and battery in recent years to

meet the new demand among customers.



With a sharpened focus and a new brand identity, Opoura now delivers a broader

range of expertise, spanning software, hardware, and consulting, to support

asset owners and operators in navigating an increasingly complex energy

landscape. At the same time, the company's OneView® platform has been enhanced

with new features designed to optimize hybrid asset performance, providing a

clear path to improved monitoring, control, and operational efficiency.



Meet Opoura at Intersolar Europe 2025



Visitors to Intersolar Europe in Munich can connect with Opoura's team of

specialists at booth C5.440 to explore the company's extended offerings and

learn more about its expertise and extensive experience in hybrid power control.

Whether the topic is solar PV monitoring, BESS integration, or the intersection

between the two, the team is ready to share insights and discuss real-world

challenges and solutions.



Stop by on May 7-9, 2025, for engaging conversations about monitoring and

reporting, ancillary services, grid integration, data enrichment, Park &

Portfolio SCADA, BESS integration, and hybrid power optimization.



About Opoura



Opoura may be a new name, but it carries a long legacy. Founded initially as

SCADA International in 2006, the company underwent a strategic transformation in

late 2024, bringing together the strengths of former Sweet Geeks, Next Consult,

and Quantec Systems under one unified brand. Today, Opoura combines Nordic

renewable heritage with a strong presence in North America and Europe, offering

decades of hands-on expertise in software, hardware, and consulting.



With a renewed purpose and an expanded team, Opoura is committed to enabling

customers to connect, control, and commercialize their assets in an increasingly

electrified energy landscape. Ultimately, they help their customers make more

informed decisions, optimize their performance, and ignite the potential of

energy transition in a smart way.



For more information, please visit https://opoura.com/



Contact



Kasia Kandulski Lindegaard

Senior Director Group Marketing & Business Innovation

mailto:kkl@opoura.com

+45 6058 0661



