    Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 14.04.25

    Umsatzspitzenreiter - Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 14.04.25
    Foto:

    In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 14.04.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
    Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Price Index (+0,21 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von Gold (-0,41 %), Silber (0,00 %), S&P 500 (+1,17 %), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (+1,32 %).

    Knockouts

    Basiswert WKN Typ Hebel Umsatz
    Silber PC6CT1 Long 5,30 434,53 Tsd.
    Gold VG3RJE Long 7,17 198,35 Tsd.
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index NG3MSU Long 2,02 99,18 Tsd.
    DAX Performance SX7JVB Long 13,97 75,50 Tsd.
    DAX Performance DQ64CL Long 7,90 55,10 Tsd.

    Optionsscheine

    Basiswert WKN Typ Omega Umsatz
    Gold SY7Y86 Long 8,48 297,88 Tsd.
    S&P 500 PC60N2 Long 6,62 102,90 Tsd.
    Nvidia Corporation SU9G12 Long 1,66 98,65 Tsd.
    DAX Performance SY060L Long 7,95 77,64 Tsd.
    NASDAQ 100 PC4RWD Short 4,77 67,20 Tsd.

    Zertifikate

    Basiswert Art WKN Umsatz
    STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Price Index
    Relax
    		PC99FR 505,52 Tsd.
    Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
    Cap
    		VC3TR8 271,25 Tsd.
    S&P 500
    Classic
    		PC9628 240,12 Tsd.
    Continental
    Classic
    		DQ42YQ 186,79 Tsd.
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Bonus Garantie
    		PD99GY 120,79 Tsd.



    Verfasst von Markt Bote
