Umsatzspitzenreiter
Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 14.04.25
Foto:
In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 14.04.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Price Index (+0,21 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von Gold (-0,41 %), Silber (0,00 %), S&P 500 (+1,17 %), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (+1,32 %).
Knockouts
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Hebel
|Umsatz
|Silber
|PC6CT1
|Long
|5,30
|434,53 Tsd.
|Gold
|VG3RJE
|Long
|7,17
|198,35 Tsd.
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|NG3MSU
|Long
|2,02
|99,18 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|SX7JVB
|Long
|13,97
|75,50 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|DQ64CL
|Long
|7,90
|55,10 Tsd.
Optionsscheine
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Omega
|Umsatz
|Gold
|SY7Y86
|Long
|8,48
|297,88 Tsd.
|S&P 500
|PC60N2
|Long
|6,62
|102,90 Tsd.
|Nvidia Corporation
|SU9G12
|Long
|1,66
|98,65 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|SY060L
|Long
|7,95
|77,64 Tsd.
|NASDAQ 100
|PC4RWD
|Short
|4,77
|67,20 Tsd.
Zertifikate
|Basiswert
|Art
|WKN
|Umsatz
|STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Price Index
|
Relax
|PC99FR
|505,52 Tsd.
|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
|
Cap
|VC3TR8
|271,25 Tsd.
|S&P 500
|
Classic
|PC9628
|240,12 Tsd.
|Continental
|
Classic
|DQ42YQ
|186,79 Tsd.
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Bonus Garantie
|PD99GY
|120,79 Tsd.
