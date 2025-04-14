    StartseiteAktienYougov AktieNachrichten zu Yougov

    Silver on the up - with the young leading the way

    the precious metals market is attracting new fans (FOTO)

    London (ots) - While the precious metal is gaining international significance,
    it remains an undiscovered treasure in the UK. Although the precious metal is
    lesser known compared to gold, it managed to achieve a price increase of 29% in
    2024 alone. A new representative survey, carried out by market research
    institute YouGov on behalf of Degussa Group, shows that silver continues to
    occupy a niche position for investment habits, but with an interesting
    exception: the young are recognising its potential and making more frequent
    targeted investments in this versatile metal

    Silver - more than just jewellery: an underrated investment

    We often encounter silver in our daily lives, but mostly in the form of
    jewellery or decoration. As an investment, however, it has previously only
    played a minor role. Only three per cent of respondents hold silver in the shape
    of financial products such as ETFs or certificates. Traditional physical
    investments - e.g. silver bars or coins - are also relatively uncommon at
    approx. 14 per cent. By contrast, gold is kept in far more households as a
    stable investment.

    Young adults believe in silver - and the future

    Particularly interesting: 18 to 24 year-olds are showing an increasing interest
    in silver as an investment. Nine per cent of this age group are already making
    targeted investments in the metal - more than twice the average for the
    population as a whole. Christian Rauch, CEO of Degussa Group, sees this as a
    strong signal: 'We want to make precious metals accessible for everyone, also
    for young people already thinking about tomorrow. Silver has a particularly low
    barrier to entry when it comes to investing in precious metals.'

    An attractive entry price, combined with a growing buzz surrounding future
    technologies - e.g. in the areas of photovoltaics and electric vehicles - makes
    silver especially appealing to young investors. After all, silver plays a
    crucial role in many of these key technologies. 'Silver symbolises innovation,
    stability and future technologies - as is increasingly being recognised by
    younger people in particular,' notes Rauch.

    A need for information meets huge potential

    Despite the positive signals, there is still noticeable caution among many
    investors, with just 10 per cent having specific plans to invest more in silver
    in the future. Some 59 per cent currently rule this out, with 17 per cent
    undecided. This is mainly due to a lack of knowledge about the tangible benefits
    of silver. 66 per cent of respondents hardly see any difference between silver
    and gold; only 26 per cent cited the lower price as a benefit. Only 21 per cent
    of the population are aware of silver's huge potential in pioneering
    technologies. But it is here that a great opportunity lies. Raising awareness
    can help shine the spotlight on silver - not merely as gold's 'little brother',
    but as a promising investment in its own right.

    Strong performance, strong argument

    The numbers speak for themselves: since March 2020, the silver price has almost
    trebled from approx. 11 euros to its current level of 31 euros. In 2024 alone,
    the price of silver climbed by 29 per cent, and by 21 per cent in US dollars.
    The combination of industrial demand and growing investment interest is lending
    the metal impressive momentum, which is still underrated by many investors.

    About the survey

    The data is based on an online survey conducted by market research institute
    YouGov on behalf of Degussa Group. A total of 2,179 people were surveyed between
    19 and 21 February 2025. The findings have been weighted by age, gender, and
    region and are representative of the UK population aged 18 and over.

    About Sharps Pixley and Degussa Group

    Sharps Pixley, a member of the Degussa Group, is synonymous with quality and
    reliability in the world of precious metals. As a professional partner for
    certified investment bars and coins, Degussa Group provides a comprehensive
    portfolio of services in connection with precious metal investments and is one
    of Europe's market-leading bank-independent precious metal traders. With some
    220 employees, the company currently operates 16 branches in Germany,
    Switzerland, Spain and the United Kingdom.

    For further information, please contact:

    Degussa Holding AG, Oberneuhofstrasse 12, 6340 Baar, Switzerland Andrea Haener,
    email: presse@degussa.com

