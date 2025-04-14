the precious metals market is attracting new fans (FOTO)

London (ots) - While the precious metal is gaining international significance,

it remains an undiscovered treasure in the UK. Although the precious metal is

lesser known compared to gold, it managed to achieve a price increase of 29% in

2024 alone. A new representative survey, carried out by market research

institute YouGov on behalf of Degussa Group, shows that silver continues to

occupy a niche position for investment habits, but with an interesting

exception: the young are recognising its potential and making more frequent

targeted investments in this versatile metal



Silver - more than just jewellery: an underrated investment





We often encounter silver in our daily lives, but mostly in the form of

jewellery or decoration. As an investment, however, it has previously only

played a minor role. Only three per cent of respondents hold silver in the shape

of financial products such as ETFs or certificates. Traditional physical

investments - e.g. silver bars or coins - are also relatively uncommon at

approx. 14 per cent. By contrast, gold is kept in far more households as a

stable investment.



Young adults believe in silver - and the future



Particularly interesting: 18 to 24 year-olds are showing an increasing interest

in silver as an investment. Nine per cent of this age group are already making

targeted investments in the metal - more than twice the average for the

population as a whole. Christian Rauch, CEO of Degussa Group, sees this as a

strong signal: 'We want to make precious metals accessible for everyone, also

for young people already thinking about tomorrow. Silver has a particularly low

barrier to entry when it comes to investing in precious metals.'



An attractive entry price, combined with a growing buzz surrounding future

technologies - e.g. in the areas of photovoltaics and electric vehicles - makes

silver especially appealing to young investors. After all, silver plays a

crucial role in many of these key technologies. 'Silver symbolises innovation,

stability and future technologies - as is increasingly being recognised by

younger people in particular,' notes Rauch.



A need for information meets huge potential



Despite the positive signals, there is still noticeable caution among many

investors, with just 10 per cent having specific plans to invest more in silver

in the future. Some 59 per cent currently rule this out, with 17 per cent

undecided. This is mainly due to a lack of knowledge about the tangible benefits

of silver. 66 per cent of respondents hardly see any difference between silver

and gold; only 26 per cent cited the lower price as a benefit. Only 21 per cent

of the population are aware of silver's huge potential in pioneering

technologies. But it is here that a great opportunity lies. Raising awareness

can help shine the spotlight on silver - not merely as gold's 'little brother',

but as a promising investment in its own right.



Strong performance, strong argument



The numbers speak for themselves: since March 2020, the silver price has almost

trebled from approx. 11 euros to its current level of 31 euros. In 2024 alone,

the price of silver climbed by 29 per cent, and by 21 per cent in US dollars.

The combination of industrial demand and growing investment interest is lending

the metal impressive momentum, which is still underrated by many investors.



About the survey



The data is based on an online survey conducted by market research institute

YouGov on behalf of Degussa Group. A total of 2,179 people were surveyed between

19 and 21 February 2025. The findings have been weighted by age, gender, and

region and are representative of the UK population aged 18 and over.



About Sharps Pixley and Degussa Group



Sharps Pixley, a member of the Degussa Group, is synonymous with quality and

reliability in the world of precious metals. As a professional partner for

certified investment bars and coins, Degussa Group provides a comprehensive

portfolio of services in connection with precious metal investments and is one

of Europe's market-leading bank-independent precious metal traders. With some

220 employees, the company currently operates 16 branches in Germany,

Switzerland, Spain and the United Kingdom.



For further information, please contact:



Degussa Holding AG, Oberneuhofstrasse 12, 6340 Baar, Switzerland Andrea Haener,

email: presse@degussa.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105154/6012592

OTS: Degussa Goldhandel GmbH







