DATA MODUL AG O.N. reports Q1 2025 sales and earnings decline.
DATA MODUL AG faced a challenging Q1 2025, with EBIT dropping to EUR -1.9 million and sales declining by 14.3%. Despite a 4.4% rise in bookings, market strain and competition hit hard. Full results on May 8.
- DATA MODUL AG experienced a decline in sales and earnings in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024.
- Group EBIT for Q1 2025 was EUR -1.9 million, a decrease of approximately 146.3% from EUR 4.1 million in Q1 2024.
- Group sales fell by about 14.3% to EUR 54.4 million in Q1 2025, down from EUR 63.5 million in Q1 2024.
- Bookings increased by approximately 4.4% to EUR 52.5 million in Q1 2025, compared to EUR 50.3 million in the same period last year.
- The decline in performance is attributed to a strained market situation, competition from Asia, and one-off expenses.
- Definitive results for Q1 2025 will be published on May 8, 2025.
The price of DATA MODUL AG O.N. at the time of the news was 21,900EUR and was down -2,23 % compared with the previous
day.
-1,79 %
-6,67 %
-21,13 %
-13,85 %
-39,78 %
-61,04 %
-46,67 %
-21,43 %
+28.471,43 %
ISIN:DE0005498901WKN:549890
