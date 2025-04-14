IBU-tec advanced materials Unveils Bold 2025 Forecast
IBU-tec advanced materials AG is gearing up for a profitable 2025, with ambitious financial targets and strategic advancements in the battery materials sector.
- IBU-tec advanced materials AG forecasts a significant increase in profitability for 2025, with an expected EBITDA margin of 7-9% and revenue between EUR 43 million and EUR 45 million.
- Preliminary figures for 2024 are expected to align with previous forecasts, with an anticipated EBITDA of EUR 0.7-1.0 million.
- The company's revenue and earnings targets under the IBU2025 strategy are likely to be deferred by two to three years due to ongoing economic weakness and slower-than-expected development in electromobility.
- IBU-tec is experiencing promising developments in the battery materials segment, with incoming orders in this field increasing by 28% in 2024 compared to the previous year.
- The subsidiary BNT Chemicals faced challenges in 2024, resulting in an EBITDA of EUR -1.6 million, prompting a restructuring plan to reduce personnel and operating expenses.
- CEO Jörg Leinenbach emphasizes the dual goals for 2025: enhancing profitability and achieving key milestones in the battery materials segment, indicating a positive outlook for the company's future.
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at IBU-tec advanced materials is on 14.04.2025.
The price of IBU-tec advanced materials at the time of the news was 5,8600EUR and was down -4,56 % compared with the previous
day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,3000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +7,51 % since publication.
-4,56 %
+4,17 %
+8,33 %
+2,52 %
-49,61 %
-81,51 %
-37,50 %
-66,70 %
ISIN:DE000A0XYHT5
