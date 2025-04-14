fox e-mobility AG: Capital Moves Post-AGM - Check Financial Dates!
Embarking on a transformative journey, fox e-mobility AG is set to redefine its financial landscape with strategic capital maneuvers, heralding a new era for its ambitious MIA project.
- fox e-mobility AG will begin implementing capital resolutions from the Annual General Meeting held on January 31, 2025, starting with a share capital reduction to €732,893.
- A 100:1 share consolidation will occur, with completion expected by the end of May 2025, followed by a new ISIN for the shares.
- The company plans a cash capital increase of approximately €7 million with subscription rights for existing shareholders, details to be published by mid-June 2025.
- The success of this capital increase is crucial for the ongoing development of the MIA project.
- A second capital increase is planned for September 2025 to raise funds for the next development phase, aiming to generate a total of approximately €12 million from both increases.
- The 2023 and 2024 annual financial reports will be published after the first capital increase, with the next Annual General Meeting scheduled for October 2025.
