Drägerwerk's Q1 2025 EBIT Dips, But Strong Orders Keep Forecast Bright

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA reported preliminary Q1 2025 EBIT of approximately EUR 0.4 million, significantly lower than the prior year's EUR 15.1 million.

The decrease in EBIT was attributed to lower net sales volume and increased expenses compared to Q1 2024.

Despite the lower EBIT, order intake rose by 6.1% to around EUR 861 million, the highest Q1 level since 2020.

Net sales for Q1 2025 were around EUR 730 million, nearly matching the prior year's level, with a slight decline in both the medical and safety divisions.

Drägerwerk's forecast for 2025 expects a net sales increase of 1.0 to 5.0% and an EBIT margin of 3.5 to 6.5%.

The full results for the first three months of the fiscal year will be published on April 30, 2025.

The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 61,50EUR and was up +2,33 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.820,04PKT (+2,63 %).





