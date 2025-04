Drägerwerk startet mit kräftigem Gewinnrückgang ins neue Jahr - Prognose bleibt

Yes. Let me start off with your question on the customs. So, the impact will, of course, depend on any customs raised and in the past, customs in many countries differentiate between medical and safety products. In a scenario where in the future this would not be the case anymore. And in a scenario where, let's say, a flat custom fee of 25% would be levied upon our products, mainly imported into the US, that could, based on the earnings, impact our EBIT by roughly a third to a quarter of the total figure we had this year.



Having said that, no such customs have been announced, and of course, we are all also looking on April 2 into

the US how this will change. I believe, or my understanding is that the expectation that going forward, there will be

a separation of medical and safety will remain in place, but that remains to be seen. So at this point, there is not a

concrete impact, but going forward, we have obviously no confirmed plan in our hand what will happen. But we

will see. But that is – the third that you quoted is correct, and that is roughly depending on the [ph] above

(00:39:45). This we will, of course, work on to reduce. But given our portfolio and the way we operate, any

reaction will not be easy and will take some time.