    Events for April 15th 2025

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Sika AG und Meyer Burger präsentieren Q1-Zahlen.
    • Beiersdorf und Ericsson berichten ebenfalls Q1-Ergebnisse.
    • Wichtige Wirtschaftsindikatoren aus Europa und USA erwartet.

    FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Economic and financial events for Tuesday, April 15th 2025
    COMPANY EVENTS
    06:00 CHE: Sika AG, Q1 Sales
    06:00 CHE: Meyer Burger Technology, Full Year Figures
    07:00 CHE: Sulzer, Q1 Sales
    07:00 SWE: Ericsson, Q1
    08:00 DEU: Beiersdorf, Q1
    10:00 DEU: Mahle, Quarterly Press conference, Stuttgart 12:30 USA: PNC Financial Services, Q1
    12:45 USA: Johnson & Johnson, Q1
    12:45 USA: Bank of America, Q1
    13:30 FRA: Airbus Group, Annual General Meeting
    14:00 NLD: Stellantis, Annual General Meeting
    14:00 USA: Citigroup Inc, Q1
    15:00 USA: Bank of New York Mellon, Annual General Meeting 15:30 USA: Moody's, Annual General Meeting
    18:00 USA: U.S. Bancorp, Annual General Meeting

    ECONOMIC DATA
    07:00 FIN: Consumer Prices 3/25
    08:00 DEU: Wholesale Prices 3/25
    08:00 GBR: Unemployment data 2/25
    08:00 ROU: Industrial Production 2/25
    08:45 FRA: Consumer Prices 3/25 Final
    10:00 POL: Consumer Prices 3/25 Final
    11:00 DEU: ZEW Index 4/25
    11:00 EUR: Industrial Production 2/25
    12:00 IRL: Trade Balance 2/25
    14:30 USA: Empire State Index 4/25
    14:30 USA: Im- / Export prices 3/25

    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

