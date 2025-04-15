Unveiling VT5 Acquisition's Record Profitability & Growth Path
R&S Group Holding AG celebrates a year of record-breaking financial achievements, setting the stage for continued growth and sustainability efforts in 2025.
- R&S Group Holding AG reported record financial results for 2024, including net sales of CHF 282.6 million and a net profit of CHF 41.2 million.
- The company refined its net sales growth guidance to 10-13% for 2025, supported by a strong order intake of CHF 305.5 million.
- EBIT reached CHF 62.7 million, with a margin of 22.2%, significantly exceeding previous guidance of around 20%.
- Free cash flow improved to CHF 44.9 million, reflecting strong cash conversion, particularly in the second half of the year.
- R&S Group plans to propose a dividend of CHF 0.50 per share for 2025 and 2026, aligning with its dividend policy.
- The company emphasizes its commitment to sustainability, focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing internal environmental performance.
