    Cicor Technologies Soars with Double-Digit Growth & Strategic M&A

    Cicor Technologies Ltd has set the stage for a remarkable year with a robust start in Q1 2025. A 22.2% sales surge and strategic acquisitions underscore Cicor's commitment to its ambitious 2028 strategy. Focusing on healthcare, industry, and aerospace, Cicor is poised for sustained growth.

    • Cicor Technologies Ltd reported a 22.2% increase in sales for Q1 2025, reaching CHF 131.1 million, compared to CHF 107.3 million in Q1 2024.
    • Order intake rose by 29.1% year-on-year to CHF 125.8 million, driven by contributions from recently acquired companies.
    • The acquisition of Profectus Solutions was completed, and an agreement to acquire MADES was signed during the first quarter.
    • Cicor is actively pursuing its 2028 strategy "Creating Together," focusing on growth in healthcare, industry, and aerospace & defense markets.
    • The company expects full-year 2025 sales growth to reach CHF 520-560 million and EBITDA of CHF 60-70 million, excluding contributions from MADES, Eolane France, and Mercury.
    • Cicor's assessment indicates that less than 1% of Group sales would be directly affected by newly introduced US tariffs.

    The price of Cicor Technologies at the time of the news was 104,25EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.


    Cicor Technologies

    +0,24 %
    +11,62 %
    +9,51 %
    +66,80 %
    +96,70 %
    +107,67 %
    +196,16 %
    +71,01 %
    ISIN:CH0008702190WKN:913744





