Cicor Technologies Soars with Double-Digit Growth & Strategic M&A
Cicor Technologies Ltd has set the stage for a remarkable year with a robust start in Q1 2025. A 22.2% sales surge and strategic acquisitions underscore Cicor's commitment to its ambitious 2028 strategy. Focusing on healthcare, industry, and aerospace, Cicor is poised for sustained growth.
Foto: Cicor Management AG
- Cicor Technologies Ltd reported a 22.2% increase in sales for Q1 2025, reaching CHF 131.1 million, compared to CHF 107.3 million in Q1 2024.
- Order intake rose by 29.1% year-on-year to CHF 125.8 million, driven by contributions from recently acquired companies.
- The acquisition of Profectus Solutions was completed, and an agreement to acquire MADES was signed during the first quarter.
- Cicor is actively pursuing its 2028 strategy "Creating Together," focusing on growth in healthcare, industry, and aerospace & defense markets.
- The company expects full-year 2025 sales growth to reach CHF 520-560 million and EBITDA of CHF 60-70 million, excluding contributions from MADES, Eolane France, and Mercury.
- Cicor's assessment indicates that less than 1% of Group sales would be directly affected by newly introduced US tariffs.
