Boost PharmaSGP: Revenues & EBITDA Surge in 2024
PharmaSGP Holding SE is riding a wave of success, reporting a robust 17.5% revenue surge in 2024. With Peter Gerckens at the helm from 2025, the company is poised for further growth through innovative product launches and strategic acquisitions. As a leader in OTC pharmaceuticals, PharmaSGP is set to strengthen its foothold in Germany and beyond.
- PharmaSGP Holding SE reported a 17.5% increase in revenues to €118.8 million in 2024, driven by organic growth of its product portfolio.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.2% to €37.2 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.3%, slightly exceeding the forecast for 2024.
- Peter Gerckens became CEO on January 1, 2025, succeeding Natalie Weigand, who stepped down for personal reasons.
- The company plans to continue launching new products and exploring M&A opportunities to expand its brand portfolio in 2025.
- For 2025, PharmaSGP forecasts revenues between €122.0 million and €128.0 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of €37.0 million to €39.0 million.
- PharmaSGP is a leading consumer health company focusing on OTC pharmaceuticals, with a strong presence in Germany and expansion plans in Europe.
The price of PharmaSGP Holding at the time of the news was 24,200EUR and was down -0,82 % compared with the previous
day.
19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,41 % since publication.
0,00 %
-0,81 %
-1,61 %
-6,15 %
+6,09 %
+5,63 %
-30,29 %
ISIN:DE000A2P4LJ5WKN:A2P4LJ
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte