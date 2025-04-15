Carl Zeiss Meditec's Q2 2024/25 Earnings Soar!

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG reported approximately EUR 560 million in revenue for Q2 2024/25, a 19% increase from EUR 472.1 million in the previous year.

The revenue growth includes EUR 54 million from the acquisition of Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center B.V. (DORC), contributing to the first-time consolidation since April 2024.

Excluding the DORC contribution, the revenue growth would have been around 7%.

EBITA for Q2 reached approximately EUR 78 million, up from EUR 67.2 million in the previous year, with earnings per share remaining stable at EUR 0.52.

For the first half of 2024/25, total revenue was around EUR 1,050 million, with EBITA at EUR 114 million and earnings per share at EUR 0.70.

The company anticipates moderate revenue growth and stable to slightly higher EBITA for the full fiscal year 2024/25, amid macro-economic uncertainties and potential trade tariffs.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Carl Zeiss Meditec is on 14.05.2025.

The price of Carl Zeiss Meditec at the time of the news was 56,15EUR and was down -0,80 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 55,95EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,36 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.868,00PKT (+0,90 %).





