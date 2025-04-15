FRIWO Hits 2024 Targets, Eyes 2025 Growth Surge!

FRIWO achieved its revised annual targets for 2024 with a group revenue of 93.0 million euros, within the forecast range of 90 to 95 million euros.

The EBIT improved to -3.6 million euros year-on-year, despite a decline in revenue due to weak demand in Europe and costs related to the Indian joint venture.

FRIWO is implementing a financial and strategic realignment, expecting a cash inflow of around 30 million euros from divestments to repay debt and improve balance sheet quality.

The company plans to focus on internationalization and expanding its value chain in five core business segments, aiming for high revenue growth and a sustainable EBIT margin of over 5% from 2025.

For 2025, FRIWO expects consolidated revenues between 75 to 90 million euros and a balanced consolidated operating EBIT, assuming divestments are completed by mid-year.

FRIWO will publish its audited annual financial statements and the annual report for 2024 on April 24, 2025, and further details on strategic development will be reported in the coming quarters.

The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at FRIWO is on 24.04.2025.

The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 7,9250EUR and was up +0,96 % compared with the previous day.

6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,0000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,95 % since publication.





