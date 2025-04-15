Deutsche Rohstoff AG Expands 2023/2028 Bond Offering

Deutsche Rohstoff AG is considering increasing its corporate bond 2023/2028 due to high investor demand.

The average bond price over the last 30 days is 110%, reflecting strong market confidence.

Raised funds will reduce the US credit line and increase liquidity for additional opportunities.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG reported an EBITDA of EUR 168 million in 2024 and reduced net debt from EUR 157 million to EUR 134 million by the end of 1Q25.

The company has high reserves and a strong hedge book, securing cash flows even with lower oil prices.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG achieved record production in 2024, with significant improvements in capital efficiency and cost reductions.

The next important date, Publication of the Consolidated Financial Statements and Annual Report 2024, at Deutsche Rohstoff is on 24.04.2025.

The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 32,05EUR and was up +0,16 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 31,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,40 % since publication.





