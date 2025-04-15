Voltabox Forecasts 2025 Revenue Surge & Earnings Boost Post-Transformation

Voltabox AG forecasts consolidated revenue of €15 million to €20 million for fiscal year 2025.

The company expects to reach operating break-even and achieve EBITDA of €1.5 million to €2.5 million.

The forecast is based on the acquisition of 99% of EKM Elektronik GmbH and the divestment of the VoltaMobil business unit.

The strategic realignment measures were essential for validating the corporate planning underlying the forecast.

The forecast includes a one-time positive effect from the sale of the VoltaMobil business unit and reflects changes in investments in GreenCluster GmbH and ForkOn GmbH.

Voltabox AG is a technology-driven provider of electronic solutions, primarily in the battery and energy storage industry, among other sectors.

The next important date, Consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2024 - Annual report 2024, at Voltabox is on 30.04.2025.

The price of Voltabox at the time of the news was 2,5400EUR and was up +7,63 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,5900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,97 % since publication.





