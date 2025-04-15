Voltabox Forecasts 2025 Revenue Surge & Earnings Boost Post-Transformation
Voltabox AG envisions a prosperous 2025, forecasting €15-20 million in revenue and reaching break-even, fueled by strategic acquisitions and divestments in the energy storage industry.
Foto: keBu.Medien - stock.adobe.com
- Voltabox AG forecasts consolidated revenue of €15 million to €20 million for fiscal year 2025.
- The company expects to reach operating break-even and achieve EBITDA of €1.5 million to €2.5 million.
- The forecast is based on the acquisition of 99% of EKM Elektronik GmbH and the divestment of the VoltaMobil business unit.
- The strategic realignment measures were essential for validating the corporate planning underlying the forecast.
- The forecast includes a one-time positive effect from the sale of the VoltaMobil business unit and reflects changes in investments in GreenCluster GmbH and ForkOn GmbH.
- Voltabox AG is a technology-driven provider of electronic solutions, primarily in the battery and energy storage industry, among other sectors.
