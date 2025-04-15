57 0 Kommentare Nordic Bonds Surge: Record-Breaking Q1 2025

In an unprecedented financial feat, the Nordic high-yield bond market shattered records in Q1 2025, showcasing a remarkable surge in issuance and market volume. This impressive achievement nearly doubled the issuance figures from the same period in 2024, marking a new era of financial dynamism. Private equity-backed deals played a pivotal role, while Nordic issuers dominated the scene, capturing a substantial share of the market. Despite market volatility, non-Nordic investors showed keen interest, driving demand and activity in the secondary market. Leading the charge, Pareto Securities managed a significant portion of transactions, reinforcing its position at the top of the league tables.

