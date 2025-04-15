Nordic Bonds Surge: Record-Breaking Q1 2025
In an unprecedented financial feat, the Nordic high-yield bond market shattered records in Q1 2025, showcasing a remarkable surge in issuance and market volume. This impressive achievement nearly doubled the issuance figures from the same period in 2024, marking a new era of financial dynamism. Private equity-backed deals played a pivotal role, while Nordic issuers dominated the scene, capturing a substantial share of the market. Despite market volatility, non-Nordic investors showed keen interest, driving demand and activity in the secondary market. Leading the charge, Pareto Securities managed a significant portion of transactions, reinforcing its position at the top of the league tables.
- The Nordic high-yield bond market achieved a record issuance of €7.5 billion in Q1 2025, nearly double that of Q1 2024.
- Outstanding market volume increased to approximately €65 billion, surpassing the full-year figure for 2022.
- Private equity-backed deals constituted 29% of total issuance, with an average transaction size of €113 million.
- Nordic issuers represented 73% of total volume, while non-Nordic investors accounted for 61% of allocations in Pareto-led transactions.
- Market volatility led to a shift towards the secondary market, with increased activity and demand despite widening spreads.
- Pareto Securities maintained its leadership, managing over 60% of transactions in Q1 and topping league tables for EUR-denominated Nordic HY bonds.
