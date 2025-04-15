Lulu Group completes complex SAP data transformation project with SNP, laying foundation for successful IPO (FOTO)

Heidelberg, Germany / Dubai, UAE (ots) -



- In preparation of the IPO of their retail division, Lulu Group needed to

divest two business units from the main system to two separate target systems

- SNP ensured a smooth execution of the project ahead of time, within budget and

with minimal downtime

- Lulu Group subsequently selected SNP to spearhead their upcoming migration to

SAP S/4HANA



SNP SE, a leading software provider for digital transformation, automated data

migration, and data management in SAP environments, supported Lulu Group, the

largest full-line retailer across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) , with a

crucial data transformation project in preparation of their IPO: The selective

data migration and segregation of the UAE non-retail, India and Egypt business

units and company codes from the main SAP ECC production system, migrating them

into two separate target systems. The partners were able to complete this highly

critical carveout endeavor two weeks ahead of schedule without any slippages to

schedule or costs. Following the success of this crucial data migration project

SNP has been selected as Lulu Group's strategic partner of choice for their

upcoming SAP S/4HANA transformation project.





