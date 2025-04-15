    StartseiteAktienHeidelberger Druckmaschinen AktieNachrichten zu Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

    Lulu Group completes complex SAP data transformation project with SNP, laying foundation for successful IPO (FOTO)

    Heidelberg, Germany / Dubai, UAE (ots) -

    - In preparation of the IPO of their retail division, Lulu Group needed to
    divest two business units from the main system to two separate target systems
    - SNP ensured a smooth execution of the project ahead of time, within budget and
    with minimal downtime
    - Lulu Group subsequently selected SNP to spearhead their upcoming migration to
    SAP S/4HANA

    SNP SE, a leading software provider for digital transformation, automated data
    migration, and data management in SAP environments, supported Lulu Group, the
    largest full-line retailer across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) , with a
    crucial data transformation project in preparation of their IPO: The selective
    data migration and segregation of the UAE non-retail, India and Egypt business
    units and company codes from the main SAP ECC production system, migrating them
    into two separate target systems. The partners were able to complete this highly
    critical carveout endeavor two weeks ahead of schedule without any slippages to
    schedule or costs. Following the success of this crucial data migration project
    SNP has been selected as Lulu Group's strategic partner of choice for their
    upcoming SAP S/4HANA transformation project.

    Successful carveout enabling a successful IPO

    Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Lulu Retail is the region's
    largest full-line retailer with a strong omni-channel presence in the form of
    both physical stores and e-commerce. In their carveout venture, Lulu Retail and
    SNP had to tackle some challenges common to retail companies: large database
    size, time to market, speed and agility. Moreover, auditable, verifiable data
    segregation and data validation were of the essence with regard to the nearing
    IPO of Lulu Retail. The successful execution of the project can be attributed to
    the collaborative team efforts between Lulu, SNP, AWS & Redington, and the
    Bluefield approach for selective data migration powered by SNP's CrystalBridge
    software. Automating and accelerating multiple complex projects resulted in just
    one single go-live with a minimized downtime of less than 48 hours at minimal
    cost and risk. The software automation approach delivered business benefits
    right away: faster return on investment (ROI), increased business continuity,
    agility, lower total cost of ownership, improved governance and compliance.
    Furthermore, Lulu Retail were able to successfully execute their IPO plans in
    the UAE market.

    Anish Mohamed, Group CIO at Lulu says: "SNP has demonstrated the ability to be a
    highly reliable SAP transformation partner. The volume of this selective data
    migration amounted to about 20% of the 6 terabytes sized database. Our joint
    success fueled our trust in the expertise of SNP to cope with very complex data
    transformations and large data volumes in a timely manner. This makes us even
    more excited about tackling the move to SAP S/4HANA together and we are already
    planning this upcoming project."

    Ravi Mahalingam, Managing Director of SNP Middle East, adds: "We support
    companies like Lulu in tackling both current and future challenges by optimizing
    their IT systems and business processes, helping them strengthen their market
    position. Our software platform ensured a fast, secure transformation journey
    for Lulu, from system analysis to seamless data migration and management."

    About SNP

    SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted
    partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation
    capabilities and business agility. SNP's Kyano platform integrates all necessary
    capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based
    experience in data migration and management. Combined with the BLUEFIELD
    approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and
    modernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessing
    data-driven innovations.

    The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all
    industries in 80 countries, including 20 of the DAX 40 and more than 100 of the
    Fortune 500. The SNP Group has around 1,600 employees worldwide at over 35
    locations in 20 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany,
    and generated revenues of EUR 254.8 million in the 2024 fiscal year.

    More information is available at http://www.snpgroup.com

    Press Contact at SNP:

    Paola Krauss
    Mobile: +49 172 72 95 928
    Email: mailto:paola.krauss@snpgroup.co

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130088/6013557
    OTS: SNP


