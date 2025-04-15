Carveout
Lulu Group completes complex SAP data transformation project with SNP, laying foundation for successful IPO (FOTO)
Heidelberg, Germany / Dubai, UAE (ots) -
- In preparation of the IPO of their retail division, Lulu Group needed to
divest two business units from the main system to two separate target systems
- SNP ensured a smooth execution of the project ahead of time, within budget and
with minimal downtime
- Lulu Group subsequently selected SNP to spearhead their upcoming migration to
SAP S/4HANA
SNP SE, a leading software provider for digital transformation, automated data
migration, and data management in SAP environments, supported Lulu Group, the
largest full-line retailer across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) , with a
crucial data transformation project in preparation of their IPO: The selective
data migration and segregation of the UAE non-retail, India and Egypt business
units and company codes from the main SAP ECC production system, migrating them
into two separate target systems. The partners were able to complete this highly
critical carveout endeavor two weeks ahead of schedule without any slippages to
schedule or costs. Following the success of this crucial data migration project
SNP has been selected as Lulu Group's strategic partner of choice for their
upcoming SAP S/4HANA transformation project.
Successful carveout enabling a successful IPO
Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Lulu Retail is the region's
largest full-line retailer with a strong omni-channel presence in the form of
both physical stores and e-commerce. In their carveout venture, Lulu Retail and
SNP had to tackle some challenges common to retail companies: large database
size, time to market, speed and agility. Moreover, auditable, verifiable data
segregation and data validation were of the essence with regard to the nearing
IPO of Lulu Retail. The successful execution of the project can be attributed to
the collaborative team efforts between Lulu, SNP, AWS & Redington, and the
Bluefield approach for selective data migration powered by SNP's CrystalBridge
software. Automating and accelerating multiple complex projects resulted in just
one single go-live with a minimized downtime of less than 48 hours at minimal
cost and risk. The software automation approach delivered business benefits
right away: faster return on investment (ROI), increased business continuity,
agility, lower total cost of ownership, improved governance and compliance.
Furthermore, Lulu Retail were able to successfully execute their IPO plans in
the UAE market.
Anish Mohamed, Group CIO at Lulu says: "SNP has demonstrated the ability to be a
highly reliable SAP transformation partner. The volume of this selective data
migration amounted to about 20% of the 6 terabytes sized database. Our joint
success fueled our trust in the expertise of SNP to cope with very complex data
transformations and large data volumes in a timely manner. This makes us even
more excited about tackling the move to SAP S/4HANA together and we are already
planning this upcoming project."
Ravi Mahalingam, Managing Director of SNP Middle East, adds: "We support
companies like Lulu in tackling both current and future challenges by optimizing
their IT systems and business processes, helping them strengthen their market
position. Our software platform ensured a fast, secure transformation journey
for Lulu, from system analysis to seamless data migration and management."
About SNP
SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted
partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation
capabilities and business agility. SNP's Kyano platform integrates all necessary
capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based
experience in data migration and management. Combined with the BLUEFIELD
approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and
modernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessing
data-driven innovations.
The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all
industries in 80 countries, including 20 of the DAX 40 and more than 100 of the
Fortune 500. The SNP Group has around 1,600 employees worldwide at over 35
locations in 20 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany,
and generated revenues of EUR 254.8 million in the 2024 fiscal year.
More information is available at http://www.snpgroup.com
Press Contact at SNP:
Paola Krauss
Mobile: +49 172 72 95 928
Email: mailto:paola.krauss@snpgroup.co
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130088/6013557
OTS: SNP
