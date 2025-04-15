    StartseiteAktienIBM AktieNachrichten zu IBM
    GITEX EUROPE 2025 - Reigniting an Open, Bold & Collaborative European Digital Economy Amidst EUR200bn AI Ambitions (FOTO)

    Berlin (ots) - Innovation, investment and government leaders set to meet at
    GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything, 21-23 May, Messe Berlin, the continent's largest
    inaugural tech, startup and digital investment event

    Europe is at a technological turning point: With investments of 200 billion
    euros in artificial intelligence and a strong focus on quantum technology and
    cloud data storage, a new era of digital transformation is beginning. From May
    21 to 23, 2025 , GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything will be the leading platform for
    tech innovations, start-ups and investors at the Berlin trade fair for the first
    time. Against the backdrop of growing international competition, Germany, the
    world's third-largest economy, plays a central role as Europe's driving force
    for the next generation of key technologies.

    Franziska Giffey, Senator for Economics, Energy and Enterprises and Mayor of
    Berlin, explains: "Partnering with one of the largest tech and startup global
    events and hosting the debut of GITEX EUROPE in Berlin strengthens our
    commitment to solidifying Germany's position as a global magnet for investment
    and frontier-pushing technologies, spearheading Europe's edge in the next
    digital decade."

    Europe's tech elite is shaping the next generation of key technologies

    More than 500 top international speakers discuss strategic decisions - from AI
    and quantum technology to data security and green tech. Highlights include
    Geoffrey Hinton, Nobel Laureate in Physics 2024, and many more. Over 1,400
    companies from a total of 100 countries will come together, including platinum
    sponsors AWS and IBM, as well as tech giants such as Cisco, Dell, Nvidia and
    SAP, to strengthen partnerships and promote innovation that positions Europe as
    a dynamic and technologically sovereign player.

    Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, explains: "Amid the AI
    whirlwinds, there is a coordinated consensus and renewed urgency and unity
    across Europe to assert its digital sovereignty and leadership as a global
    innovation force. The region is paving its way as a centre-stage where AI,
    quantum and deep tech supremacy will be debated, developed, and scaled, and
    GITEX EUROPE strategically hosted in this vantage nexus and watershed time in
    history shall define Europe's technological future in an epoch where leadership
    is earned through bold action and solidarity."

    Europe's Boldest Moves in AI, Deep Tech & Quantum

    The conference showcases the full range and international appeal of European AI
    ecosystems. Ai Everything Europe , the event's central AI forum, brings together
    thought leaders, start-ups and investors from the field of artificial
    intelligence. GITEX Quantum Expo (GQX), in partnership with IBM and QuIC - the
    largest quantum industry association in Europe - drives quantum research through
    cross-sector collaborations.

    Press accreditation : click here (https://www.messe-ticket.de/DWTC_SHOP/GITEXEUR
    OPE2025/Shop?assortment=463770e4-0948-ee11-9cd5-9440c96c4260)

    Digital Press Kit: click here
    (https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Zg-LN4sywXJbT-JjJPqveyNfi0dJmGWd)

    GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything 2025 - Europe's tech trade fair for the digital
    future

    May 21-23, 2025 | Messe Berlin

    GITEX EUROPE is part of the global GITEX network with events in Germany,
    Morocco, Nigeria, Singapore, Thailand and the UAE. More than 1400 companies, 750
    start-ups and SMEs from over 100 countries and 500+ experts are represented at
    the trade fair. Further information can be found at: http://www.gitex-europe.com
    .

    Contact:

    mc Group Media Contact:
    Elizaveta Shulyndina, Senior Account Manager, mc Group |
    e.shulyndina@mcgroup.com
    Tel.: +49 (0) 30 65 000 459
    Mob.: +49 (0) 177 954 60 26

    KAOUN International Media Contact:
    Tayce Marchesi, PR Manager, DWTC & KAOUN International | tayce.marchesi@dwtc.com


