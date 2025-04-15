GITEX EUROPE 2025 - Reigniting an Open, Bold & Collaborative European Digital Economy Amidst EUR200bn AI Ambitions (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - Innovation, investment and government leaders set to meet at

GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything, 21-23 May, Messe Berlin, the continent's largest

inaugural tech, startup and digital investment event



Europe is at a technological turning point: With investments of 200 billion

euros in artificial intelligence and a strong focus on quantum technology and

cloud data storage, a new era of digital transformation is beginning. From May

21 to 23, 2025 , GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything will be the leading platform for

tech innovations, start-ups and investors at the Berlin trade fair for the first

time. Against the backdrop of growing international competition, Germany, the

world's third-largest economy, plays a central role as Europe's driving force

for the next generation of key technologies.





