GITEX EUROPE 2025 - Reigniting an Open, Bold & Collaborative European Digital Economy Amidst EUR200bn AI Ambitions (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - Innovation, investment and government leaders set to meet at

GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything, 21-23 May, Messe Berlin, the continent's largest

inaugural tech, startup and digital investment event



Europe is at a technological turning point: With investments of 200 billion

euros in artificial intelligence and a strong focus on quantum technology and

cloud data storage, a new era of digital transformation is beginning. From May

21 to 23, 2025 , GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything will be the leading platform for

tech innovations, start-ups and investors at the Berlin trade fair for the first

time. Against the backdrop of growing international competition, Germany, the

world's third-largest economy, plays a central role as Europe's driving force

for the next generation of key technologies.





Franziska Giffey, Senator for Economics, Energy and Enterprises and Mayor of Berlin, explains: "Partnering with one of the largest tech and startup global events and hosting the debut of GITEX EUROPE in Berlin strengthens our commitment to solidifying Germany's position as a global magnet for investment and frontier-pushing technologies, spearheading Europe's edge in the next digital decade."

Europe's tech elite is shaping the next generation of key technologies

More than 500 top international speakers discuss strategic decisions - from AI and quantum technology to data security and green tech. Highlights include Geoffrey Hinton, Nobel Laureate in Physics 2024, and many more. Over 1,400 companies from a total of 100 countries will come together, including platinum sponsors AWS and IBM, as well as tech giants such as Cisco, Dell, Nvidia and SAP, to strengthen partnerships and promote innovation that positions Europe as a dynamic and technologically sovereign player.

Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, explains: "Amid the AI whirlwinds, there is a coordinated consensus and renewed urgency and unity across Europe to assert its digital sovereignty and leadership as a global innovation force. The region is paving its way as a centre-stage where AI, quantum and deep tech supremacy will be debated, developed, and scaled, and GITEX EUROPE strategically hosted in this vantage nexus and watershed time in history shall define Europe's technological future in an epoch where leadership is earned through bold action and solidarity."

Europe's Boldest Moves in AI, Deep Tech & Quantum

The conference showcases the full range and international appeal of European AI ecosystems. Ai Everything Europe, the event's central AI forum, brings together thought leaders, start-ups and investors from the field of artificial intelligence. GITEX Quantum Expo (GQX), in partnership with IBM and QuIC - the largest quantum industry association in Europe - drives quantum research through cross-sector collaborations.

GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything 2025 - Europe's tech trade fair for the digital future
May 21-23, 2025 | Messe Berlin

GITEX EUROPE is part of the global GITEX network with events in Germany, Morocco, Nigeria, Singapore, Thailand and the UAE. More than 1400 companies, 750 start-ups and SMEs from over 100 countries and 500+ experts are represented at the trade fair.