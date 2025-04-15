GITEX EUROPE 2025 - Reigniting an Open, Bold & Collaborative European Digital Economy Amidst EUR200bn AI Ambitions (FOTO)
Berlin (ots) - Innovation, investment and government leaders set to meet at
GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything, 21-23 May, Messe Berlin, the continent's largest
inaugural tech, startup and digital investment event
Europe is at a technological turning point: With investments of 200 billion
euros in artificial intelligence and a strong focus on quantum technology and
cloud data storage, a new era of digital transformation is beginning. From May
21 to 23, 2025 , GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything will be the leading platform for
tech innovations, start-ups and investors at the Berlin trade fair for the first
time. Against the backdrop of growing international competition, Germany, the
world's third-largest economy, plays a central role as Europe's driving force
for the next generation of key technologies.
Franziska Giffey, Senator for Economics, Energy and Enterprises and Mayor of
Berlin, explains: "Partnering with one of the largest tech and startup global
events and hosting the debut of GITEX EUROPE in Berlin strengthens our
commitment to solidifying Germany's position as a global magnet for investment
and frontier-pushing technologies, spearheading Europe's edge in the next
digital decade."
Europe's tech elite is shaping the next generation of key technologies
More than 500 top international speakers discuss strategic decisions - from AI
and quantum technology to data security and green tech. Highlights include
Geoffrey Hinton, Nobel Laureate in Physics 2024, and many more. Over 1,400
companies from a total of 100 countries will come together, including platinum
sponsors AWS and IBM, as well as tech giants such as Cisco, Dell, Nvidia and
SAP, to strengthen partnerships and promote innovation that positions Europe as
a dynamic and technologically sovereign player.
Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, explains: "Amid the AI
whirlwinds, there is a coordinated consensus and renewed urgency and unity
across Europe to assert its digital sovereignty and leadership as a global
innovation force. The region is paving its way as a centre-stage where AI,
quantum and deep tech supremacy will be debated, developed, and scaled, and
GITEX EUROPE strategically hosted in this vantage nexus and watershed time in
history shall define Europe's technological future in an epoch where leadership
is earned through bold action and solidarity."
Europe's Boldest Moves in AI, Deep Tech & Quantum
The conference showcases the full range and international appeal of European AI
ecosystems. Ai Everything Europe , the event's central AI forum, brings together
thought leaders, start-ups and investors from the field of artificial
intelligence. GITEX Quantum Expo (GQX), in partnership with IBM and QuIC - the
largest quantum industry association in Europe - drives quantum research through
cross-sector collaborations.
GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything 2025 - Europe's tech trade fair for the digital
future
May 21-23, 2025 | Messe Berlin
GITEX EUROPE is part of the global GITEX network with events in Germany,
Morocco, Nigeria, Singapore, Thailand and the UAE. More than 1400 companies, 750
start-ups and SMEs from over 100 countries and 500+ experts are represented at
the trade fair. Further information can be found at: http://www.gitex-europe.com
.
Contact:
mc Group Media Contact:
Elizaveta Shulyndina, Senior Account Manager, mc Group |
e.shulyndina@mcgroup.com
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 65 000 459
Mob.: +49 (0) 177 954 60 26
KAOUN International Media Contact:
Tayce Marchesi, PR Manager, DWTC & KAOUN International | tayce.marchesi@dwtc.com
