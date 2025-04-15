Healthcare Holding Switzerland Acquires Schaublin Medica

Baar, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Healthcare Holding Switzerland AG, a

leading provider of services and distributor of medical technology in

Switzerland, has strengthened its portfolio with the acquisition of Schaublin

Medica SA. Healthcare Holding Switzerland is managed by Winterberg Advisory

GmbH.



Healthcare Holding Switzerland AG has successfully completed the acquisition of

Schaublin Medica SA. As part of a succession plan, the group acquired 100% of

the shares from the founders. Schaublin Medica specializes in the distribution

of vascular grafts, endoprostheses, stents, and drug-coated balloon catheters

from leading manufacturers to hospitals across Switzerland. In addition to

offering high-quality products, the company provides consulting, training, and

service solutions. Its founder, Robert Schäublin, has over 40 years of expertise

in cardiac and vascular surgery.







expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition: "Schaublin Medica is a highly

reputable and well-known specialist provider of products for invasive and

endovascular procedures across Switzerland. The company embodies excellence in

medical technology and exceptional customer service. We are committed to

reliably and responsibly continuing the successful development and operation of

Schaublin Medica."



Robert Schäublin, founder and President of the Board of Directors of Schaublin

Medica SA, added: "We are truly delighted to have found the ideal partner for

the succession of our company. I will continue to dedicate myself to my work

with great passion and remain involved in the business. It's reassuring to know

that Schaublin Medica's team and customers are in capable hands. Together with

the other companies in the group, we will have the opportunity to expand our

product portfolio and deliver even greater service excellence to our clients."



About Schaublin Medica SA



Based in Plan-les-Ouates, Schaublin Medica SA is a specialized distributor in

cardiac and vascular surgery, offering vascular grafts, endoprostheses, stents,

and balloon catheters. The company exclusively represents reliable and globally

established suppliers who remain at the forefront of research and continuously

advance their technologies. Schaublin Medica places the utmost importance on

personalized consultation, reliability, and flexibility for its customers.



About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG



Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG is a Buy, Build & Technologize platform and a

leading provider of medical technology products and services in Switzerland. The Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2





David Egger, a member of the management team at Healthcare Holding Switzerland,expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition: "Schaublin Medica is a highlyreputable and well-known specialist provider of products for invasive andendovascular procedures across Switzerland. The company embodies excellence inmedical technology and exceptional customer service. We are committed toreliably and responsibly continuing the successful development and operation ofSchaublin Medica."Robert Schäublin, founder and President of the Board of Directors of SchaublinMedica SA, added: "We are truly delighted to have found the ideal partner forthe succession of our company. I will continue to dedicate myself to my workwith great passion and remain involved in the business. It's reassuring to knowthat Schaublin Medica's team and customers are in capable hands. Together withthe other companies in the group, we will have the opportunity to expand ourproduct portfolio and deliver even greater service excellence to our clients."About Schaublin Medica SABased in Plan-les-Ouates, Schaublin Medica SA is a specialized distributor incardiac and vascular surgery, offering vascular grafts, endoprostheses, stents,and balloon catheters. The company exclusively represents reliable and globallyestablished suppliers who remain at the forefront of research and continuouslyadvance their technologies. Schaublin Medica places the utmost importance onpersonalized consultation, reliability, and flexibility for its customers.About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AGHealthcare Holding Schweiz AG is a Buy, Build & Technologize platform and aleading provider of medical technology products and services in Switzerland. The