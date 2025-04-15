Healthcare Holding Switzerland Acquires Schaublin Medica
Baar, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Healthcare Holding Switzerland AG, a
leading provider of services and distributor of medical technology in
Switzerland, has strengthened its portfolio with the acquisition of Schaublin
Medica SA. Healthcare Holding Switzerland is managed by Winterberg Advisory
GmbH.
Healthcare Holding Switzerland AG has successfully completed the acquisition of
Schaublin Medica SA. As part of a succession plan, the group acquired 100% of
the shares from the founders. Schaublin Medica specializes in the distribution
of vascular grafts, endoprostheses, stents, and drug-coated balloon catheters
from leading manufacturers to hospitals across Switzerland. In addition to
offering high-quality products, the company provides consulting, training, and
service solutions. Its founder, Robert Schäublin, has over 40 years of expertise
in cardiac and vascular surgery.
David Egger, a member of the management team at Healthcare Holding Switzerland,
expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition: "Schaublin Medica is a highly
reputable and well-known specialist provider of products for invasive and
endovascular procedures across Switzerland. The company embodies excellence in
medical technology and exceptional customer service. We are committed to
reliably and responsibly continuing the successful development and operation of
Schaublin Medica."
Robert Schäublin, founder and President of the Board of Directors of Schaublin
Medica SA, added: "We are truly delighted to have found the ideal partner for
the succession of our company. I will continue to dedicate myself to my work
with great passion and remain involved in the business. It's reassuring to know
that Schaublin Medica's team and customers are in capable hands. Together with
the other companies in the group, we will have the opportunity to expand our
product portfolio and deliver even greater service excellence to our clients."
About Schaublin Medica SA
Based in Plan-les-Ouates, Schaublin Medica SA is a specialized distributor in
cardiac and vascular surgery, offering vascular grafts, endoprostheses, stents,
and balloon catheters. The company exclusively represents reliable and globally
established suppliers who remain at the forefront of research and continuously
advance their technologies. Schaublin Medica places the utmost importance on
personalized consultation, reliability, and flexibility for its customers.
About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG
Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG is a Buy, Build & Technologize platform and a
leading provider of medical technology products and services in Switzerland. The
