    Healthcare Holding Switzerland Acquires Schaublin Medica

    Baar, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Healthcare Holding Switzerland AG, a
    leading provider of services and distributor of medical technology in
    Switzerland, has strengthened its portfolio with the acquisition of Schaublin
    Medica SA. Healthcare Holding Switzerland is managed by Winterberg Advisory
    GmbH.

    Healthcare Holding Switzerland AG has successfully completed the acquisition of
    Schaublin Medica SA. As part of a succession plan, the group acquired 100% of
    the shares from the founders. Schaublin Medica specializes in the distribution
    of vascular grafts, endoprostheses, stents, and drug-coated balloon catheters
    from leading manufacturers to hospitals across Switzerland. In addition to
    offering high-quality products, the company provides consulting, training, and
    service solutions. Its founder, Robert Schäublin, has over 40 years of expertise
    in cardiac and vascular surgery.

    David Egger, a member of the management team at Healthcare Holding Switzerland,
    expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition: "Schaublin Medica is a highly
    reputable and well-known specialist provider of products for invasive and
    endovascular procedures across Switzerland. The company embodies excellence in
    medical technology and exceptional customer service. We are committed to
    reliably and responsibly continuing the successful development and operation of
    Schaublin Medica."

    Robert Schäublin, founder and President of the Board of Directors of Schaublin
    Medica SA, added: "We are truly delighted to have found the ideal partner for
    the succession of our company. I will continue to dedicate myself to my work
    with great passion and remain involved in the business. It's reassuring to know
    that Schaublin Medica's team and customers are in capable hands. Together with
    the other companies in the group, we will have the opportunity to expand our
    product portfolio and deliver even greater service excellence to our clients."

    About Schaublin Medica SA

    Based in Plan-les-Ouates, Schaublin Medica SA is a specialized distributor in
    cardiac and vascular surgery, offering vascular grafts, endoprostheses, stents,
    and balloon catheters. The company exclusively represents reliable and globally
    established suppliers who remain at the forefront of research and continuously
    advance their technologies. Schaublin Medica places the utmost importance on
    personalized consultation, reliability, and flexibility for its customers.

    About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG

    Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG is a Buy, Build & Technologize platform and a
    leading provider of medical technology products and services in Switzerland. The
