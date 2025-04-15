Voltabox's EKM Buyout Fuels Growth, Eyes Break-Even by 2025

Voltabox AG has completed its strategic transformation, finalizing the acquisition of EKM Elektronik GmbH and streamlining its business portfolio.

The company forecasts a revenue increase to between €15 million and €20 million and expects to break even in 2025.

Voltabox has halted losses from its photovoltaic business and sold its VoltaMobil business unit and stake in ForkOn GmbH.

The acquisition of EKM strengthens Voltabox's technological capabilities in electronic solutions for energy storage, medical technology, and industrial systems.

The company expects a positive earnings contribution from the sale of VoltaMobil and aims for a positive EBITDA of between €1.5 million and €2.5 million in 2025.

Voltabox's management emphasizes a focus on aligning organizational structures and advancing M&A growth strategies for sustainable and profitable growth.

The next important date, Consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2024 - Annual report 2024, at Voltabox is on 30.04.2025.

The price of Voltabox at the time of the news was 2,5500EUR and was up +8,05 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,5900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,57 % since publication.





