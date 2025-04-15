dpa launches editorial hub in Qatar and expands reporting from the Gulf region (FOTO)
Doha/Hamburg (ots) - The German Press Agency (dpa) is expanding its global
network of correspondents and opening a new office in Doha. This move sees
Germany's largest news agency strengthen its focus on a region whose economic
and political importance has been steadily increasing. dpa provides the media in
the Middle East and around the world with reliable and verified information in
Arabic. The new location is in Media City Qatar, where it shares premises with
other international media brands.
"We are pleased that we have succeeded in expanding dpa's editorial presence in
the Gulf region," says Peter Kropsch, chairman of the dpa management board. "dpa
has been successfully reporting in Arabic for decades. It has strong roots and
correspondent bureaux in many Arab countries. The Arabic service we launched
together with AP last year shows just how strong our commitment to the region
is."
network of correspondents and opening a new office in Doha. This move sees
Germany's largest news agency strengthen its focus on a region whose economic
and political importance has been steadily increasing. dpa provides the media in
the Middle East and around the world with reliable and verified information in
Arabic. The new location is in Media City Qatar, where it shares premises with
other international media brands.
"We are pleased that we have succeeded in expanding dpa's editorial presence in
the Gulf region," says Peter Kropsch, chairman of the dpa management board. "dpa
has been successfully reporting in Arabic for decades. It has strong roots and
correspondent bureaux in many Arab countries. The Arabic service we launched
together with AP last year shows just how strong our commitment to the region
is."
"The Middle East is an eminently important arena of world politics. That is why
we are strengthening our independent and critically constructive reporting here
with our new editorial hub in Doha," says dpa editor-in-chief Sven Gösmann. The
editorial hub will be managed by dpa's Arabic Service, which is based in Cairo.
Mokhtar Gmati, Managing Editor of the Arabic Service, emphasizes: "From Qatar,
we are expanding our coverage from and for the Gulf region with four
correspondents. This is a further investment in our Arabic Service - as is our
new cooperation with the Associated Press in the Global Arabic News Wire."
"By welcoming dpa into our ecosystem of over 200 licensed partners, we are
reaffirming our commitment to Arabic content and to the promotion of regional
reporting," said Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, at the
signing of the contract in Doha. "This partnership is an important step in
helping to shape the future of media, driving innovation and bringing the
diverse stories from our region to a global audience."
dpa has been reporting in Arabic since the 1960s. In addition to Egypt, dpa's
network of correspondents includes locations in Israel, Lebanon, the Palestinian
territories, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Yemen and Qatar.
About dpa:
The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's
leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media groups, companies and
organisations with editorial content. This includes texts, photos, videos,
graphics, radio reports and other formats. As an internationally active agency,
dpa reports in seven languages. Approximately 1,000 journalists work from around
140 locations in Germany and abroad. Around 170 German media companies are dpa
shareholders. The central editorial office, headed by Editor-in-Chief Sven
Gösmann, is located in Berlin. The executive board, headed by CEO Peter Kropsch,
is based at the company's headquarters in Hamburg. The chairman of the
supervisory board is Daniel Schöningh (Ippen Media Group, Munich).
At home and abroad, media with various editorial orientations place their trust
in dpa's non-partisan, neutral and verified reporting. dpa works according to
the principles laid down in its statutes: independent of world views, commercial
enterprises or governments. dpa rejects financial contributions from government
agencies, companies and private individuals. dpa only accepts project-related
funding in a small number of selected cases and after careful consideration. A
list of these projects can be found on our website.
(https://www.dpa.com/en/about-dpa/independence)
Contact:
German Press Agency dpa
Jens Petersen
Head of Corporate Communications
phone: +49 40 4113 32843
mailto:pressestelle@dpa.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8218/6014138
OTS: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
we are strengthening our independent and critically constructive reporting here
with our new editorial hub in Doha," says dpa editor-in-chief Sven Gösmann. The
editorial hub will be managed by dpa's Arabic Service, which is based in Cairo.
Mokhtar Gmati, Managing Editor of the Arabic Service, emphasizes: "From Qatar,
we are expanding our coverage from and for the Gulf region with four
correspondents. This is a further investment in our Arabic Service - as is our
new cooperation with the Associated Press in the Global Arabic News Wire."
"By welcoming dpa into our ecosystem of over 200 licensed partners, we are
reaffirming our commitment to Arabic content and to the promotion of regional
reporting," said Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, at the
signing of the contract in Doha. "This partnership is an important step in
helping to shape the future of media, driving innovation and bringing the
diverse stories from our region to a global audience."
dpa has been reporting in Arabic since the 1960s. In addition to Egypt, dpa's
network of correspondents includes locations in Israel, Lebanon, the Palestinian
territories, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Yemen and Qatar.
About dpa:
The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's
leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media groups, companies and
organisations with editorial content. This includes texts, photos, videos,
graphics, radio reports and other formats. As an internationally active agency,
dpa reports in seven languages. Approximately 1,000 journalists work from around
140 locations in Germany and abroad. Around 170 German media companies are dpa
shareholders. The central editorial office, headed by Editor-in-Chief Sven
Gösmann, is located in Berlin. The executive board, headed by CEO Peter Kropsch,
is based at the company's headquarters in Hamburg. The chairman of the
supervisory board is Daniel Schöningh (Ippen Media Group, Munich).
At home and abroad, media with various editorial orientations place their trust
in dpa's non-partisan, neutral and verified reporting. dpa works according to
the principles laid down in its statutes: independent of world views, commercial
enterprises or governments. dpa rejects financial contributions from government
agencies, companies and private individuals. dpa only accepts project-related
funding in a small number of selected cases and after careful consideration. A
list of these projects can be found on our website.
(https://www.dpa.com/en/about-dpa/independence)
Contact:
German Press Agency dpa
Jens Petersen
Head of Corporate Communications
phone: +49 40 4113 32843
mailto:pressestelle@dpa.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8218/6014138
OTS: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
Autor folgen