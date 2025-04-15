dpa launches editorial hub in Qatar and expands reporting from the Gulf region (FOTO)

Doha/Hamburg (ots) - The German Press Agency (dpa) is expanding its global

network of correspondents and opening a new office in Doha. This move sees

Germany's largest news agency strengthen its focus on a region whose economic

and political importance has been steadily increasing. dpa provides the media in

the Middle East and around the world with reliable and verified information in

Arabic. The new location is in Media City Qatar, where it shares premises with

other international media brands.



"We are pleased that we have succeeded in expanding dpa's editorial presence in

the Gulf region," says Peter Kropsch, chairman of the dpa management board. "dpa

has been successfully reporting in Arabic for decades. It has strong roots and

correspondent bureaux in many Arab countries. The Arabic service we launched

together with AP last year shows just how strong our commitment to the region

is."





"The Middle East is an eminently important arena of world politics. That is why

we are strengthening our independent and critically constructive reporting here

with our new editorial hub in Doha," says dpa editor-in-chief Sven Gösmann. The

editorial hub will be managed by dpa's Arabic Service, which is based in Cairo.

Mokhtar Gmati, Managing Editor of the Arabic Service, emphasizes: "From Qatar,

we are expanding our coverage from and for the Gulf region with four

correspondents. This is a further investment in our Arabic Service - as is our

new cooperation with the Associated Press in the Global Arabic News Wire."



"By welcoming dpa into our ecosystem of over 200 licensed partners, we are

reaffirming our commitment to Arabic content and to the promotion of regional

reporting," said Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, at the

signing of the contract in Doha. "This partnership is an important step in

helping to shape the future of media, driving innovation and bringing the

diverse stories from our region to a global audience."



dpa has been reporting in Arabic since the 1960s. In addition to Egypt, dpa's

network of correspondents includes locations in Israel, Lebanon, the Palestinian

territories, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Yemen and Qatar.



About dpa:



The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's

leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media groups, companies and

organisations with editorial content. This includes texts, photos, videos,

graphics, radio reports and other formats. As an internationally active agency,

dpa reports in seven languages. Approximately 1,000 journalists work from around

140 locations in Germany and abroad. Around 170 German media companies are dpa

shareholders. The central editorial office, headed by Editor-in-Chief Sven

Gösmann, is located in Berlin. The executive board, headed by CEO Peter Kropsch,

is based at the company's headquarters in Hamburg. The chairman of the

supervisory board is Daniel Schöningh (Ippen Media Group, Munich).



At home and abroad, media with various editorial orientations place their trust

in dpa's non-partisan, neutral and verified reporting. dpa works according to

the principles laid down in its statutes: independent of world views, commercial

enterprises or governments. dpa rejects financial contributions from government

agencies, companies and private individuals. dpa only accepts project-related

funding in a small number of selected cases and after careful consideration. A

list of these projects can be found on our website.

(https://www.dpa.com/en/about-dpa/independence)



