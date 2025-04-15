Swissbit debuts at Automate 2025 (FOTO)

Westford, Massachusetts, USA (ots) - Swissbit, a leading provider of embedded

storage and security solutions for industrial applications, debuts at Automate

2025, North America's premier automation and robotics trade show, from May 12 to

15, 2025 at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan. Swissbit will be located at

booth #8822 among over 800 exhibitors and 40,000 international attendees.



Swissbit offers a broad portfolio of industrial-grade storage and security

solutions designed for 24/7 operation in demanding environments. The range

includes SSDs (SATA, PCIe), memory cards (SD, microSD), e.MMC, and USB drives -

built to withstand extreme temperatures, shock, and vibration. These solutions

help minimize downtime and improve efficiency in factory automation and embedded

systems, making Swissbit a trusted partner for leading manufacturers worldwide.





At Automate 2025, four key products will be featured:



- US Premiere - e.MMC M1100: Compact and robust e.MMC solution for industrial

and IoT applications. The series includes the 8GB M1100 (MLC) and 4GB M1700

(pSLC) for enhanced endurance. Designed for use cases with limited capacity

needs but high reliability, such as boot drives, data loggers, and smart

meters.

- N3000 Series PCIe SSDs: Gen4 PCIe SSDs with DRAM-based controllers, efficient

thermal/power management, and optional Swissbit powersafe(TM) PLP. Available

in M.2, 80GB to 1.92TB.

- PCIe Gen4 SSD A1200: High-performance M.2-2280 SSD with TLC Direct firmware

and DRAM controller. Capacities from 480GB to 1.92TB for servers and demanding

industrial use.

- Security Upgrade Kit: Industrial-grade microSD with hardware access control

and AES-256 encryption. Adds secure boot and customizable protection for

embedded systems.



About Swissbit



Swissbit AG is the leading European technology company for data storage and

security solutions. Combining unique expertise in hardware and firmware design

with advanced packaging know-how, Swissbit develops and manufactures innovative

data storage, data protection, and digital identity solutions. Founded in 2001,

Swissbit operates offices in Switzerland (HQ), Germany, the USA, Japan, and

Taiwan, and maintains its own semiconductor production facility in Berlin,

Germany.



PR Contact:



Swissbit AG

Marian Weber

Industriestrasse 4

9552 Bronschhofen

Switzerland

Tel: +49 172 854 88 26

Email: mailto:marian.weber@swissbit.com

http://www.swissbit.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/42948/6014166

OTS: Swissbit AG







