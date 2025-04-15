Swissbit debuts at Automate 2025 (FOTO)
Westford, Massachusetts, USA (ots) - Swissbit, a leading provider of embedded
storage and security solutions for industrial applications, debuts at Automate
2025, North America's premier automation and robotics trade show, from May 12 to
15, 2025 at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan. Swissbit will be located at
booth #8822 among over 800 exhibitors and 40,000 international attendees.
Swissbit offers a broad portfolio of industrial-grade storage and security
solutions designed for 24/7 operation in demanding environments. The range
includes SSDs (SATA, PCIe), memory cards (SD, microSD), e.MMC, and USB drives -
built to withstand extreme temperatures, shock, and vibration. These solutions
help minimize downtime and improve efficiency in factory automation and embedded
systems, making Swissbit a trusted partner for leading manufacturers worldwide.
At Automate 2025, four key products will be featured:
- US Premiere - e.MMC M1100: Compact and robust e.MMC solution for industrial
and IoT applications. The series includes the 8GB M1100 (MLC) and 4GB M1700
(pSLC) for enhanced endurance. Designed for use cases with limited capacity
needs but high reliability, such as boot drives, data loggers, and smart
meters.
- N3000 Series PCIe SSDs: Gen4 PCIe SSDs with DRAM-based controllers, efficient
thermal/power management, and optional Swissbit powersafe(TM) PLP. Available
in M.2, 80GB to 1.92TB.
- PCIe Gen4 SSD A1200: High-performance M.2-2280 SSD with TLC Direct firmware
and DRAM controller. Capacities from 480GB to 1.92TB for servers and demanding
industrial use.
- Security Upgrade Kit: Industrial-grade microSD with hardware access control
and AES-256 encryption. Adds secure boot and customizable protection for
embedded systems.
About Swissbit
Swissbit AG is the leading European technology company for data storage and
security solutions. Combining unique expertise in hardware and firmware design
with advanced packaging know-how, Swissbit develops and manufactures innovative
data storage, data protection, and digital identity solutions. Founded in 2001,
Swissbit operates offices in Switzerland (HQ), Germany, the USA, Japan, and
Taiwan, and maintains its own semiconductor production facility in Berlin,
Germany.
PR Contact:
Swissbit AG
Marian Weber
Industriestrasse 4
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland
Tel: +49 172 854 88 26
Email: mailto:marian.weber@swissbit.com
http://www.swissbit.com
