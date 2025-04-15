    StartseiteAktienMMC Bhd AktieNachrichten zu MMC Bhd
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Swissbit debuts at Automate 2025 (FOTO)

    Westford, Massachusetts, USA (ots) - Swissbit, a leading provider of embedded
    storage and security solutions for industrial applications, debuts at Automate
    2025, North America's premier automation and robotics trade show, from May 12 to
    15, 2025 at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan. Swissbit will be located at
    booth #8822 among over 800 exhibitors and 40,000 international attendees.

    Swissbit offers a broad portfolio of industrial-grade storage and security
    solutions designed for 24/7 operation in demanding environments. The range
    includes SSDs (SATA, PCIe), memory cards (SD, microSD), e.MMC, and USB drives -
    built to withstand extreme temperatures, shock, and vibration. These solutions
    help minimize downtime and improve efficiency in factory automation and embedded
    systems, making Swissbit a trusted partner for leading manufacturers worldwide.

    At Automate 2025, four key products will be featured:

    - US Premiere - e.MMC M1100: Compact and robust e.MMC solution for industrial
    and IoT applications. The series includes the 8GB M1100 (MLC) and 4GB M1700
    (pSLC) for enhanced endurance. Designed for use cases with limited capacity
    needs but high reliability, such as boot drives, data loggers, and smart
    meters.
    - N3000 Series PCIe SSDs: Gen4 PCIe SSDs with DRAM-based controllers, efficient
    thermal/power management, and optional Swissbit powersafe(TM) PLP. Available
    in M.2, 80GB to 1.92TB.
    - PCIe Gen4 SSD A1200: High-performance M.2-2280 SSD with TLC Direct firmware
    and DRAM controller. Capacities from 480GB to 1.92TB for servers and demanding
    industrial use.
    - Security Upgrade Kit: Industrial-grade microSD with hardware access control
    and AES-256 encryption. Adds secure boot and customizable protection for
    embedded systems.

    About Swissbit

    Swissbit AG is the leading European technology company for data storage and
    security solutions. Combining unique expertise in hardware and firmware design
    with advanced packaging know-how, Swissbit develops and manufactures innovative
    data storage, data protection, and digital identity solutions. Founded in 2001,
    Swissbit operates offices in Switzerland (HQ), Germany, the USA, Japan, and
    Taiwan, and maintains its own semiconductor production facility in Berlin,
    Germany.

    PR Contact:

    Swissbit AG
    Marian Weber
    Industriestrasse 4
    9552 Bronschhofen
    Switzerland
    Tel: +49 172 854 88 26
    Email: mailto:marian.weber@swissbit.com
    http://www.swissbit.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/42948/6014166
    OTS: Swissbit AG




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Swissbit debuts at Automate 2025 (FOTO) Swissbit, a leading provider of embedded storage and security solutions for industrial applications, debuts at Automate 2025, North America's premier automation and robotics trade show, from May 12 to 15, 2025 at Huntington Place in Detroit, …