Gurit Holding's Q1 2025 Sales Hit CHF 85.2M; AGM Greenlights All
Gurit Holding AG faces a challenging start to 2025, with net sales dipping due to strategic shifts and market uncertainties, impacting key sectors like Wind Materials and Manufacturing Solutions.
- Gurit Holding AG reported net sales of CHF 85.2 million in Q1 2025, a decline of 12.9% at constant exchange rates compared to Q1 2024.
- The decrease in sales was influenced by the phase-out of the carbon fiber pultrusion business and a selective approach with Chinese wind customers.
- Wind Materials generated CHF 57.2 million in sales, down 13.2% at constant exchange rates, despite strong demand from Western customers in Europe and North America.
- Manufacturing Solutions saw a 21.7% decline in sales to CHF 6.1 million, affected by delays in investment decisions due to tariff uncertainties.
- Marine and Industrial reported net sales of CHF 21.9 million, an 8.8% decrease, primarily due to strategic stock realignment by a major customer and tariff-related market uncertainty.
- The Annual General Meeting approved all agenda items, including the election of Dr. Libo Zhang to the Board of Directors, and Gurit will not pay a dividend in 2025 due to restructuring impacts.
