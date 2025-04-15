    StartseiteAktienAdtran Networks AktieNachrichten zu Adtran Networks
    Adtran Networks SE Reveals 2024 Financial Results Update

    Adtran Networks SE revises its 2024 financial outlook, projecting a EUR 10.2 million loss due to inventory cost hikes, while maintaining revenue forecasts and cash stability.

    • Adtran Networks SE updated its preliminary results for the financial year 2024, announcing a revised loss of approximately EUR 10.2 million (-2.3% of revenues).
    • This is an increase from the previously reported loss of EUR 4.5 million (-1.0% of revenues) published on February 27, 2025.
    • The adjustment was due to an increase in costs of goods sold related to inventory adjustments.
    • The expected revenues for the financial year 2024 remain unchanged, and there is no negative impact on the company's cash position.
    • Full consolidated financial statements for 2024 will be published on April 30, 2025, as scheduled.
    • The announcement includes a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, indicating that actual results may differ from expectations.

    The price of Adtran Networks at the time of the news was 20,100EUR and was down -0,50 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.196,42PKT (+2,16 %).


