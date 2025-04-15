Adtran Networks SE Reveals 2024 Financial Results Update

Adtran Networks SE updated its preliminary results for the financial year 2024, announcing a revised loss of approximately EUR 10.2 million (-2.3% of revenues).

This is an increase from the previously reported loss of EUR 4.5 million (-1.0% of revenues) published on February 27, 2025.

The adjustment was due to an increase in costs of goods sold related to inventory adjustments.

The expected revenues for the financial year 2024 remain unchanged, and there is no negative impact on the company's cash position.

Full consolidated financial statements for 2024 will be published on April 30, 2025, as scheduled.

The announcement includes a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, indicating that actual results may differ from expectations.

The price of Adtran Networks at the time of the news was 20,100EUR and was down -0,50 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.196,42PKT (+2,16 %).





