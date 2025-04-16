Sartorius Soars: Q1 Profits Surge with Strong Start

Sartorius achieved a 6.5% increase in group sales revenue in the first quarter of 2025, with a significant growth in the Bioprocess Solutions division, which saw a nearly 10% increase in sales revenue.

The company's underlying EBITDA rose by 12.2% to 263 million euros, with a margin increase to 29.8%.

Sartorius expects full-year sales revenue growth of around 6% and an underlying EBITDA margin of 29-30%.

The Bioprocess Solutions division's sales revenue increased by 9.7%, with an underlying EBITDA growth of 17.0%, while the Lab Products & Services division saw a decline in sales revenue by 5.5%.

The company's net operating cash flow tripled to 139 million euros, and the ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA was reduced to 3.9.

Sartorius plans to recognize contributions from the acquisition of microtissue specialist MatTek after the transaction closes in the second quarter of 2025.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Sartorius Vz. is on 16.04.2025.

