Sartorius Stedim Biotech Reveals Q1 2025 Results!
Sartorius Stedim Biotech's Q1 2025 results highlight robust growth, with sales surging by 10.4%. This success is driven by strong demand for biomanufacturing consumables. With a healthy EBITDA margin and optimistic full-year projections, the company is poised for continued success.
Foto: Sartorius AG
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech reported a 10.4% increase in sales revenue in constant currencies for Q1 2025, reaching 745 million euros.
- The company experienced high demand for consumables in biomanufacturing, while customer investment in equipment remained low; the book-to-bill ratio was well above 1.
- Underlying EBITDA rose by 19.9% to 229 million euros, with an EBITDA margin of 30.8% and a net profit of 85 million euros.
- The full-year guidance for 2025 projects a sales revenue increase of approximately 7% and an underlying EBITDA margin of around 30 to 31%.
- All business regions contributed to sales growth, with the Americas region showing a 13.8% increase, EMEA 8.9%, and Asia/Pacific 7.8% (excluding China, 14.2%).
- The company plans to maintain a capital expenditure to sales revenue ratio of around 13% and expects the net debt to underlying EBITDA ratio to be 2.5.
The price of Sartorius Stedim Biotech at the time of the news was 171,20EUR and was down -0,90 % compared with the previous
day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 170,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,18 % since publication.
-1,24 %
+8,04 %
-13,08 %
-15,02 %
-32,53 %
-48,43 %
-15,54 %
+325,55 %
ISIN:FR0013154002WKN:A2AJKS
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
