Sartorius Stedim Biotech Reveals Q1 2025 Results!

Sartorius Stedim Biotech reported a 10.4% increase in sales revenue in constant currencies for Q1 2025, reaching 745 million euros.

The company experienced high demand for consumables in biomanufacturing, while customer investment in equipment remained low; the book-to-bill ratio was well above 1.

Underlying EBITDA rose by 19.9% to 229 million euros, with an EBITDA margin of 30.8% and a net profit of 85 million euros.

The full-year guidance for 2025 projects a sales revenue increase of approximately 7% and an underlying EBITDA margin of around 30 to 31%.

All business regions contributed to sales growth, with the Americas region showing a 13.8% increase, EMEA 8.9%, and Asia/Pacific 7.8% (excluding China, 14.2%).

The company plans to maintain a capital expenditure to sales revenue ratio of around 13% and expects the net debt to underlying EBITDA ratio to be 2.5.

The price of Sartorius Stedim Biotech at the time of the news was 171,20EUR and was down -0,90 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 170,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,18 % since publication.





