    ESG Book LEO Launches to Transform Sustainability Reporting for Corporates and Financial Institutions

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - LEO is a purpose-designed solution built with Google
    Cloud for smarter, faster, and more efficient sustainability disclosure,
    developed in partnership with Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

    - Corporates and financial institutions face growing demands to meet
    sustainability due diligence and disclosure requirements, yet data gaps and
    inefficiencies persist.
    - Powered by ESG Book's platform and BCG's Climate and Sustainability Data
    Template, LEO has been designed to align with evolving requirements and
    supports regulatory reporting, risk management, and opportunity creation.
    - Smart pre-fill capabilities reduce the reporting burden, with access to
    200,000+ disclosures cutting the time and cost of sharing sustainability
    information.
    - Corporates can use LEO to efficiently manage disclosure requests, map data
    across frameworks, and securely share privileged data with multiple
    stakeholders.
    - Leading financial institutions including ING, Lloyds, and NatWest are adopting
    or piloting LEO to support critical use cases including risk management,
    supply chain resilience, and capacity building.

    ESG Book, in partnership with BCG, has announced the launch of LEO, a
    purpose-built solution for smarter, faster, and more efficient sustainability
    disclosure, built with Google Cloud.

    Corporates and financial institutions face growing demands to meet
    sustainability due diligence and disclosure requirements, making reliable,
    standardised data essential for risk management and regulatory compliance.
    However, challenges persist, as recent changes of corporate disclosure
    requirements could widen data gaps for financial institutions and make data
    collection inefficient and incomparable.

    In response, LEO has been developed to offer a streamlined new approach to
    sustainability data sourcing and reporting, supporting corporates and financial
    institutions for a range of use cases including meeting evolving regulatory
    requirements, while reducing cost and effort.

    Powered by ESG Book's disclosure platform, which leverages cloud and AI
    technology, LEO is a secure, framework-neutral solution that helps corporates
    and financial institutions customise disclosure and data sourcing practices to
    meet regional regulations, industry standards, and stakeholder expectations.

    Its modular reporting template, designed to be interoperable with global
    standards including those from the International Sustainability Standards Board
    (ISSB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), adapts to the diverse needs of
    companies - from SMEs to large enterprises across industries and regions. Smart
