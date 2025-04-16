ESG Book LEO Launches to Transform Sustainability Reporting for Corporates and Financial Institutions
London (ots/PRNewswire) - LEO is a purpose-designed solution built with Google
Cloud for smarter, faster, and more efficient sustainability disclosure,
developed in partnership with Boston Consulting Group (BCG)
- Corporates and financial institutions face growing demands to meet
sustainability due diligence and disclosure requirements, yet data gaps and
inefficiencies persist.
- Powered by ESG Book's platform and BCG's Climate and Sustainability Data
Template, LEO has been designed to align with evolving requirements and
supports regulatory reporting, risk management, and opportunity creation.
- Smart pre-fill capabilities reduce the reporting burden, with access to
200,000+ disclosures cutting the time and cost of sharing sustainability
information.
- Corporates can use LEO to efficiently manage disclosure requests, map data
across frameworks, and securely share privileged data with multiple
stakeholders.
- Leading financial institutions including ING, Lloyds, and NatWest are adopting
or piloting LEO to support critical use cases including risk management,
supply chain resilience, and capacity building.
Cloud for smarter, faster, and more efficient sustainability disclosure,
developed in partnership with Boston Consulting Group (BCG)
- Corporates and financial institutions face growing demands to meet
sustainability due diligence and disclosure requirements, yet data gaps and
inefficiencies persist.
- Powered by ESG Book's platform and BCG's Climate and Sustainability Data
Template, LEO has been designed to align with evolving requirements and
supports regulatory reporting, risk management, and opportunity creation.
- Smart pre-fill capabilities reduce the reporting burden, with access to
200,000+ disclosures cutting the time and cost of sharing sustainability
information.
- Corporates can use LEO to efficiently manage disclosure requests, map data
across frameworks, and securely share privileged data with multiple
stakeholders.
- Leading financial institutions including ING, Lloyds, and NatWest are adopting
or piloting LEO to support critical use cases including risk management,
supply chain resilience, and capacity building.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
ESG Book, in partnership with BCG, has announced the launch of LEO, a
purpose-built solution for smarter, faster, and more efficient sustainability
disclosure, built with Google Cloud.
Corporates and financial institutions face growing demands to meet
sustainability due diligence and disclosure requirements, making reliable,
standardised data essential for risk management and regulatory compliance.
However, challenges persist, as recent changes of corporate disclosure
requirements could widen data gaps for financial institutions and make data
collection inefficient and incomparable.
In response, LEO has been developed to offer a streamlined new approach to
sustainability data sourcing and reporting, supporting corporates and financial
institutions for a range of use cases including meeting evolving regulatory
requirements, while reducing cost and effort.
Powered by ESG Book's disclosure platform, which leverages cloud and AI
technology, LEO is a secure, framework-neutral solution that helps corporates
and financial institutions customise disclosure and data sourcing practices to
meet regional regulations, industry standards, and stakeholder expectations.
Its modular reporting template, designed to be interoperable with global
standards including those from the International Sustainability Standards Board
(ISSB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), adapts to the diverse needs of
companies - from SMEs to large enterprises across industries and regions. Smart
purpose-built solution for smarter, faster, and more efficient sustainability
disclosure, built with Google Cloud.
Corporates and financial institutions face growing demands to meet
sustainability due diligence and disclosure requirements, making reliable,
standardised data essential for risk management and regulatory compliance.
However, challenges persist, as recent changes of corporate disclosure
requirements could widen data gaps for financial institutions and make data
collection inefficient and incomparable.
In response, LEO has been developed to offer a streamlined new approach to
sustainability data sourcing and reporting, supporting corporates and financial
institutions for a range of use cases including meeting evolving regulatory
requirements, while reducing cost and effort.
Powered by ESG Book's disclosure platform, which leverages cloud and AI
technology, LEO is a secure, framework-neutral solution that helps corporates
and financial institutions customise disclosure and data sourcing practices to
meet regional regulations, industry standards, and stakeholder expectations.
Its modular reporting template, designed to be interoperable with global
standards including those from the International Sustainability Standards Board
(ISSB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), adapts to the diverse needs of
companies - from SMEs to large enterprises across industries and regions. Smart
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Community Beiträge zu ING Group - A2ANV3 - NL0011821202
ING-Group: optimaler Einstiegszeitpunkt ?
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über ING Group. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
sekat schrieb 06.02.25, 10:04
Als Korrektur der heutigen, offensichtlich KI-getriebenen oder auch hirnbasierenden (wer unterscheidet hier noch?) Falschmeldung der dpa, hier die korrekte Dividende für 2024:mitdiskutieren »
1. es handelt sich bei ING Groep Ausschüttungen um €cents und nicht um $Cents
2. die Summe für 2024 beträgt: €0,35 (12.08.2024) + €0,16 (16.01.2025) + €0,71 (TBA, wahrscheinlich cca Anfang Mai 2025) = €1,22
3. das entspricht beim Kurs von €15,5 einer Bruttorendite von 7,8% für das Jahr 2024
4. das wird zusätzlich zum ARP bezahlt aus dem Cash, nicht aus der Substanz, wie schon seit Jahren
5. eigene Schlüsse sind hieraus zu ziehen
Viel Erfolg und Empfehlung: ins Hirn investieren statt in Chips
1. es handelt sich bei ING Groep Ausschüttungen um €cents und nicht um $Cents
2. die Summe für 2024 beträgt: €0,35 (12.08.2024) + €0,16 (16.01.2025) + €0,71 (TBA, wahrscheinlich cca Anfang Mai 2025) = €1,22
3. das entspricht beim Kurs von €15,5 einer Bruttorendite von 7,8% für das Jahr 2024
4. das wird zusätzlich zum ARP bezahlt aus dem Cash, nicht aus der Substanz, wie schon seit Jahren
5. eigene Schlüsse sind hieraus zu ziehen
Viel Erfolg und Empfehlung: ins Hirn investieren statt in Chips
GuruDuru schrieb 23.01.25, 17:09
Ist einfach der Rest der nicht zurückgekauft wurde. Die reguläre Dividende kommt später.mitdiskutieren »
giledos schrieb 22.01.25, 11:57
Bischen Dividende schon im Januar ist ja auch ok.mitdiskutieren »
Autor folgen
3 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte