ESG Book LEO Launches to Transform Sustainability Reporting for Corporates and Financial Institutions

London (ots/PRNewswire) - LEO is a purpose-designed solution built with Google

Cloud for smarter, faster, and more efficient sustainability disclosure,

developed in partnership with Boston Consulting Group (BCG)



- Corporates and financial institutions face growing demands to meet

sustainability due diligence and disclosure requirements, yet data gaps and

inefficiencies persist.

- Powered by ESG Book's platform and BCG's Climate and Sustainability Data

Template, LEO has been designed to align with evolving requirements and

supports regulatory reporting, risk management, and opportunity creation.

- Smart pre-fill capabilities reduce the reporting burden, with access to

200,000+ disclosures cutting the time and cost of sharing sustainability

information.

- Corporates can use LEO to efficiently manage disclosure requests, map data

across frameworks, and securely share privileged data with multiple

stakeholders.

- Leading financial institutions including ING, Lloyds, and NatWest are adopting

or piloting LEO to support critical use cases including risk management,

supply chain resilience, and capacity building.





Anzeige Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu ING Groep NV! Short 17,51€ 1,25 × 13,92 Zum Produkt Long 14,86€ 1,57 × 10,07 Zum Produkt