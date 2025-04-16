BayWa AG: Don't Miss the Court Hearing & Vote Date (German Only)
BayWa AG embarks on a significant restructuring journey, with a decisive court hearing set for May 15, 2025, in Munich. Creditors and shareholders will play a vital role in shaping the future course.
Foto: BayWa AG
- BayWa AG is undergoing a public restructuring process, with a court hearing scheduled for May 15, 2025, at 10:00 AM in Munich.
- The restructuring plan will be discussed, and affected creditors are invited to express their opinions and vote on the plan.
- Access to the restructuring plan and related documents will be provided electronically to affected creditors and shareholders via a designated web portal.
- Attendance at the meeting is restricted to affected creditors and shareholders who are registered as of May 9, 2025, and proper identification is required for entry.
- The meeting will be held in person, with no option for virtual participation, and audio or video recordings are prohibited.
- Affected parties must notify their intention to attend the meeting via email, although prior registration is not mandatory.
The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at BayWa is on 30.04.2025.
The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 8,2450EUR and was down -2,89 % compared with the previous day.
