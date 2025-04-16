United Labels AG Reveals 2024 Business Figures: Early Insights
United Labels AG faced a dynamic 2024, balancing a sales dip with e-commerce growth, and is poised for strategic expansion in 2025.
- United Labels AG reported preliminary consolidated sales of €22.5 million for the financial year 2024, a 9.3% decline from the previous year.
- The decline in sales was attributed to a 19% decrease in the key account segment, while the specialist retail/e-commerce segment saw a significant 47% increase in revenue.
- E-commerce sales within the specialist retail/e-commerce segment rose by 91%, highlighting its growth potential for the company.
- The gross profit margin increased by 9.8 percentage points to 37.1%, driven by the higher-margin specialist retail/e-commerce business.
- EBIT increased by 20% to €1.2 million, and all operating companies closed the 2024 financial year with a positive net profit.
- For 2025, United Labels AG plans to expand its key account business, brand ranges, and e-commerce operations, forecasting sales growth and an increase in the operating result.
-0,79 %
-3,10 %
-7,41 %
-16,67 %
-44,20 %
-55,36 %
+26,26 %
-19,15 %
-98,41 %
ISIN:DE0005489561WKN:548956
