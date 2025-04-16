Pismo names Vishal Dalal as CEO
SÃO Paulo (ots/PRNewswire) - Rodrigo Melato steps up as Chief Commercial Officer
Pismo has announced leadership changes to further strengthen its commitment to
customer-centric growth while accelerating the expansion of its global
footprint.
Vishal Dalal, who has served as Pismo's CEO for North America, Europe, and Asia
since 2021, has been appointed as the company's global CEO. With over 25 years
of expertise in core banking and card systems, Dalal brings a wealth of
knowledge and a unique global perspective, having held previous roles at
McKinsey, Citibank, and Barclays. Dalal will continue to be based in London,
bringing his extensive international experience to the forefront of Pismo's
operations. He succeeds Ricardo Josua , co-founder, who, after leading Pismo
through its massive growth journey and acquisition by Visa, will transition into
an advisory role.
"We are grateful to Ricardo for his leadership and contributions to the team.
Pismo's success, and the company overall, would not be where it is today without
him. Ricardo leaves behind a strong foundation that the founders and I are
excited to build upon", comments Vishal Dalal.
Reflecting on his journey, Ricardo Josua stated, "Over the past year under
Visa's ownership, Pismo has thrived and made significant progress in our growth
and strategic direction. We have entered new markets, built an extensive
pipeline of prospective clients, and improved the platform's performance. This
progress sets the stage for the next chapter in our future. I entrust Pismo into
Vishal's hands and will continue to support Pismo in an advisory role".
In addition, Rodrigo Melato , who has been with the company since June 2022 as
VP of Sales, assumes an extended global role as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).
In partnership with global sales, Melato will oversee Pismo's go-to-market
strategies, performance, and customer-centric approach. With more than 20 years
of experience, Melato held multiple positions at Salesforce, including leading
the Financial Service business unit.
Pismo's other three co-founders - Daniela Binatti (CTO), Juliana Binatti Motta
(CPO), and Marcelo Parise (VP of Engineering) - will continue to lead their
respective areas within Pismo.
These leadership transitions mark a new chapter for Pismo, reinforcing its
position as a global leader in next-generation banking and payments technology.
Media Contact:
Media Contact Details: Patricia Bartuira; + 1 (786) 270-6253;
patricia@bmcsmart.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665698/Vishal_Dalal_CEO_at_Pismo.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pismo-names-vishal-dalal-as-c
eo-302429499.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159426/6014804
OTS: Pismo
