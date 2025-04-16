Pismo names Vishal Dalal as CEO

SÃO Paulo (ots/PRNewswire) - Rodrigo Melato steps up as Chief Commercial Officer



Pismo has announced leadership changes to further strengthen its commitment to

customer-centric growth while accelerating the expansion of its global

footprint.



Vishal Dalal, who has served as Pismo's CEO for North America, Europe, and Asia

since 2021, has been appointed as the company's global CEO. With over 25 years

of expertise in core banking and card systems, Dalal brings a wealth of

knowledge and a unique global perspective, having held previous roles at

McKinsey, Citibank, and Barclays. Dalal will continue to be based in London,

bringing his extensive international experience to the forefront of Pismo's

operations. He succeeds Ricardo Josua , co-founder, who, after leading Pismo

through its massive growth journey and acquisition by Visa, will transition into

an advisory role.





Anzeige Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Citigroup! Long 58,38€ 0,41 × 11,04 Zum Produkt Short 71,41€ 0,79 × 8,04 Zum Produkt