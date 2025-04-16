    StartseiteAktienCitigroup AktieNachrichten zu Citigroup
    Pismo names Vishal Dalal as CEO

    SÃO Paulo (ots/PRNewswire) - Rodrigo Melato steps up as Chief Commercial Officer

    Pismo has announced leadership changes to further strengthen its commitment to
    customer-centric growth while accelerating the expansion of its global
    footprint.

    Vishal Dalal, who has served as Pismo's CEO for North America, Europe, and Asia
    since 2021, has been appointed as the company's global CEO. With over 25 years
    of expertise in core banking and card systems, Dalal brings a wealth of
    knowledge and a unique global perspective, having held previous roles at
    McKinsey, Citibank, and Barclays. Dalal will continue to be based in London,
    bringing his extensive international experience to the forefront of Pismo's
    operations. He succeeds Ricardo Josua , co-founder, who, after leading Pismo
    through its massive growth journey and acquisition by Visa, will transition into
    an advisory role.

    "We are grateful to Ricardo for his leadership and contributions to the team.
    Pismo's success, and the company overall, would not be where it is today without
    him. Ricardo leaves behind a strong foundation that the founders and I are
    excited to build upon", comments Vishal Dalal.

    Reflecting on his journey, Ricardo Josua stated, "Over the past year under
    Visa's ownership, Pismo has thrived and made significant progress in our growth
    and strategic direction. We have entered new markets, built an extensive
    pipeline of prospective clients, and improved the platform's performance. This
    progress sets the stage for the next chapter in our future. I entrust Pismo into
    Vishal's hands and will continue to support Pismo in an advisory role".

    In addition, Rodrigo Melato , who has been with the company since June 2022 as
    VP of Sales, assumes an extended global role as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).
    In partnership with global sales, Melato will oversee Pismo's go-to-market
    strategies, performance, and customer-centric approach. With more than 20 years
    of experience, Melato held multiple positions at Salesforce, including leading
    the Financial Service business unit.

    Pismo's other three co-founders - Daniela Binatti (CTO), Juliana Binatti Motta
    (CPO), and Marcelo Parise (VP of Engineering) - will continue to lead their
    respective areas within Pismo.

    These leadership transitions mark a new chapter for Pismo, reinforcing its
    position as a global leader in next-generation banking and payments technology.

    Media Contact:

    Media Contact Details: Patricia Bartuira; + 1 (786) 270-6253;
    patricia@bmcsmart.com
    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665698/Vishal_Dalal_CEO_at_Pismo.jpg
    View original
    content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pismo-names-vishal-dalal-as-c
    eo-302429499.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159426/6014804
    OTS: Pismo


    2 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
