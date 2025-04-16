SBF AG's 2024 Financials: A Sneak Peek at What's Ahead!
SBF AG is on the brink of transformation, with a record order backlog and strategic shifts promising robust growth.
- SBF AG reported preliminary financial figures for the 2024 fiscal year, with consolidated revenue of approximately €47.2 million.
- Preliminary EBITDA was around €0.6 million, while consolidated net income was reported at €-2.0 million.
- The company's forecast for 2024 included revenue between €48 to 50 million and a mid-six-figure negative consolidated net income.
- SBF AG underwent significant transformation, including a relocation to Budweis, Czech Republic, and the integration of AMS Software & Elektronik GmbH.
- The company has the highest order backlog in its history, exceeding €100 million as of March 31, 2025.
- SBF AG anticipates significant revenue and earnings growth in 2025 and beyond, driven by planned public investments in infrastructure and defense.
The price of SBF at the time of the news was 4,8200EUR and was down -1,23 % compared with the previous day.
-4,10 %
+4,26 %
+51,23 %
+77,54 %
+25,00 %
-52,88 %
-92,62 %
ISIN:DE000A2AAE22WKN:A2AAE2
