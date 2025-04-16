SBF AG's 2024 Financials: A Sneak Peek at What's Ahead!

SBF AG reported preliminary financial figures for the 2024 fiscal year, with consolidated revenue of approximately €47.2 million.

Preliminary EBITDA was around €0.6 million, while consolidated net income was reported at €-2.0 million.

The company's forecast for 2024 included revenue between €48 to 50 million and a mid-six-figure negative consolidated net income.

SBF AG underwent significant transformation, including a relocation to Budweis, Czech Republic, and the integration of AMS Software & Elektronik GmbH.

The company has the highest order backlog in its history, exceeding €100 million as of March 31, 2025.

SBF AG anticipates significant revenue and earnings growth in 2025 and beyond, driven by planned public investments in infrastructure and defense.

